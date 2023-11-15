TNA Wrestling Set to Return to Orlando, FL for TV Tapings in January

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

New-look TNA Wrestling Brings Back-to-back Nights of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling To Orlando, Florida

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is back and better than ever, and set for a return to Orlando, Florida, for two nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, January 19-20, 2024 – both nights originating from .

TNA Wrestling Presents iMPACT! as television trucks will be in Orlando to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

TNA Wrestling has a long, rich history in the City of Orlando, as Universal Studios was the company’s home from 2004 to 2018. TNA Wrestling held multi-day shows at the Osceola Heritage Park in January 2023 and May 2022.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Orlando for the January 19-20, 2024 shows, which will feature the fallout from the HARD TO KILL and SNAKE EYES shows, which will be held January 13-14, 2024, in Las Vegas. All of the TNA stars will be in Orlando, including Alex Shelley, Moose, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Tommy Dreamer, and such electrifying tag teams as ABC and The Rascalz, among others. Of course, the lovely yet lethal Knockouts will be well represented in Orlando, with appearances by Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Courtney Rush, Jessicka, Gisele Shaw, and many others.

Tickets for the TNA Wrestling Shows in Orlando, Florida go on-sale Saturday, November 18, at 10 am ET, at impactwrestling.com and ticketmaster.com.



