Mike Chioda Expresses Interest in Officiating a Match Between The Rock and Roman Reigns

In a recent episode of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared his thoughts on the matches he would like to officiate in WWE or AEW. A particular dream match he mentioned was between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Highlights of his comments were reported by WrestlingInc.com.

Chioda expressed his enthusiasm for refereeing a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock in WWE, saying, “WWE — I would love to do Roman Reigns and The Rock. Hey, Rock’s probably … he’s probably employed somehow. That is box office, Hollywood … I mean, everything. WWE history, boy. Two of those big Samoans going at it … that’d be nice, you know?”

Regarding his preference for a match in AEW, Chioda said, “It would probably have to be … I was thinking already Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson vs. Omega, maybe? Bryan Danielson … Edge would be pretty cool. [MJF]…I like him. I’d say MJF and Bryan Danielson. They already put on a classic. That was awesome.”

Chioda has previously made appearances as a referee in AEW. It was also noted that The Rock had confirmed that a match between him and Reigns was considered for WrestleMania 39, but the plans did not materialize.