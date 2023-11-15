WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mike Chioda Expresses Interest in Officiating a Match Between The Rock and Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2023

Mike Chioda Expresses Interest in Officiating a Match Between The Rock and Roman Reigns

In a recent episode of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda shared his thoughts on the matches he would like to officiate in WWE or AEW. A particular dream match he mentioned was between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Highlights of his comments were reported by WrestlingInc.com.

Chioda expressed his enthusiasm for refereeing a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock in WWE, saying, “WWE — I would love to do Roman Reigns and The Rock. Hey, Rock’s probably … he’s probably employed somehow. That is box office, Hollywood … I mean, everything. WWE history, boy. Two of those big Samoans going at it … that’d be nice, you know?”

Regarding his preference for a match in AEW, Chioda said, “It would probably have to be … I was thinking already Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson vs. Omega, maybe? Bryan Danielson … Edge would be pretty cool. [MJF]…I like him. I’d say MJF and Bryan Danielson. They already put on a classic. That was awesome.”

Chioda has previously made appearances as a referee in AEW. It was also noted that The Rock had confirmed that a match between him and Reigns was considered for WrestleMania 39, but the plans did not materialize.

Kurt Angle Reveals $7,000 Monthly Expenditure on Painkillers During Addiction Battle

In a candid interview on the True Geordie Podcast, Olympic gold medalist and former WWE champion Kurt Angle opened up about his harrowing st [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 15, 2023 02:12PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #mike chioda #roman reigns #the rock

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84907/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π