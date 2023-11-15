Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar WWE SmackDown Storyline

Rey Mysterio is currently recuperating from knee surgery, which he underwent following his storyline with Santos Escobar on the November 10th, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. Sources confirm that Mysterio is in Birmingham, Alabama, focusing on his recovery. Despite this setback, expectations are high for his return, potentially setting the stage for a significant match against Escobar at WrestleMania 40.

In related news, the recent heel turn by Santos Escobar, which played a pivotal role in the storyline involving Mysterio, has been a topic of interest among fans and insiders. Addressing this, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com shed light on the situation. He emphasized that Zelina Vega received commendations from within WWE for her compelling performance and emotional depth during this storyline.

Furthermore, Johnson clarified a query from readers regarding the timing of Escobar's heel turn. He stated, "We’ve had some readers ask if the Santos Escobar turn was something that happened because of the injury. We are told that it was always planned and had Rey not gotten hurt, they would have gone right into live events doing Rey vs. Escobar." This statement confirms that the turn was a pre-planned storyline development, independent of Mysterio's injury.