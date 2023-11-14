WWE RAW November 13 Viewership and Demographic Ratings Experience Minor Decline

The latest viewership numbers and demographic ratings for WWE Raw, which aired on Monday, November 13, on the USA Network, have been released.

According to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, the episode attracted 1.467 million viewers, a decrease from the 1.522 million viewers on November 6.

For the key demographic of 18-49 year olds, the November 13 episode of Raw registered a 0.44 rating, a slight drop from the previous week's 0.47 rating.

Highlights of the show included The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The main event saw interference from Drew McIntyre.

After the match, McIntyre's alignment shift was emphasized when he shook hands with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The episode also featured The Miz's victory over Ivar and Xia Li's win against Indi Hartwell, leading to a setup for a match with Becky Lynch on the upcoming show.

