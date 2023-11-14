Brogan Finlay, Son of WWE Legend Fit Finlay, Arrives at WWE Performance Center

Brogan Finlay, the son of renowned WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This follows a successful tryout at the facility a few weeks ago. PWInsider reports that Finlay is poised to sign a developmental contract with WWE, marking the beginning of his journey into the world of professional wrestling.

Finlay, following in his father's footsteps, has showcased immense potential during his early training. His presence at the Performance Center indicates WWE's interest in nurturing his talent and guiding him towards a promising career in the industry.