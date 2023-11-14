WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brogan Finlay, Son of WWE Legend Fit Finlay, Arrives at WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2023

Brogan Finlay, the son of renowned WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This follows a successful tryout at the facility a few weeks ago. PWInsider reports that Finlay is poised to sign a developmental contract with WWE, marking the beginning of his journey into the world of professional wrestling.

Finlay, following in his father's footsteps, has showcased immense potential during his early training. His presence at the Performance Center indicates WWE's interest in nurturing his talent and guiding him towards a promising career in the industry.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 14, 2023 02:02PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #brogan finlay

