AEW Collision Viewership Increases in Absence of WWE Competition

The latest episode of AEW Collision on November 11, held in Oakland, witnessed a slight increase in viewership, drawing an average of 396,000 viewers, with 140,000 of those in the key 18-49 demographic. This represents an 8% and 21% increase, respectively, compared to the previous week, according to Wrestlenomics.

Notably, this was the fifth instance where the show's viewership stayed below 400,000. However, it was the first time it didn't coincide with a WWE/NXT premium live event on the same day.

The previous week's episode had aired concurrently with WWE's Crown Jewel. In contrast, this week's episode faced competition from college football and UFC 295 prelims, though viewership data for these events is not yet available.

Demographic breakdowns show a rise in male viewers aged 18-49 from 76,000 to 105,000 and a 32% increase in the 18-34 age group, from 34,000 to 45,000 viewers. The 35-49 age bracket also saw a 17% increase, from 82,000 to 96,000, with male viewership increasing and female viewership declining.

The two-hour broadcast was headlined by a match featuring Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin against Lance Archer and The Righteous.