Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 13, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/13/2023)

The John Cena-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we see footage from WWE Crown Jewel of Seth Rollins' title defense over Drew McIntyre, and then last week's Raw where he defended against Sami Zayn. We also see the WarGames announcement by Adam Pearce that ended the show.

Cody Rhodes & WarGames Hype Kicks Off This Week's Show

We shoot inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. as fireworks and pyro explode as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' theme.

As he settles in the ring, Cole and Barrett run down the lineup for tonight's show. "The American Nightmare" gets on the mic and asks us what we wanna talk about. He then mentions his main event tonight with "Main Event" Jey Uso against The Judgment Day for the tag titles.

Rhodes goes on to bring up WarGames: The Match Beyond, coming up at WWE Survivor Series. He then introduces his team and out comes the aforementioned Uso, as well as Sami Zayn and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. They all settle in the ring and the fans do Rollins' music long after it cuts off.

Cody mentions the reason they are all in the ring right now is because of The Judgment Day. Cody mentions his history with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, and then talks about how he and Seth Rollins don't get along. The two go face-to-face, but then The Judgment Day's theme hits.

Out comes The Judgment Day who taunt the opposing team for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series for being a mix-match of random guys as opposed to a cohesive unit like The Judgment Day. They each take turns running down Cody-and-company, with Dominik Mysterio, as always getting booed like crazy.

Sami Zayn calls out The Judgment Day for trying to play each member of his team against each other and says it's not going to work. Zayn claims the true power of Monday Night Raw lays with the four men in the ring right now. Cody asks how The Judgment Day even came out here tonight without "Mami," as Rhea Ripley isn't around.

Rhodes says Rhea Ripley is the leader, right? Damian Priest takes exception to that and keeps interjecting to say Rhea Ripley isn't the leader, nor is Dominik or JD McDonagh. Priest ends up yelling, "Cody, I'M THE LEADER!" Jey says, "Cody you got him hot right now, Yeet!" The fans chant "Yeet!"

Seth Rollins chimes in and loses his cool. He tells everyone he's done talking and ready to fight. He says he and Sami Zayn are both dressed up for a fight. He then challenges JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to a fight tonight.

Priest says they accept, as a true leader would! Rollins says let's do it right now. That's how an entertaining opener wraps up. We head to a commercial break.

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

When we return, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Rollins and McDonagh kick things off for their respective teams, and as you'd expect, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion starts off in the offensive lead.

McDonagh backs Rollins into a corner and he and Dom-Dom double-team him. "Dirty" Dom tags in and the fans immediately boo the living crap out of him as always. Zayn tags in and takes over. We see he and Rollins hit a double dive onto JD and Dom on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see McDonagh and Dom double-teaming Rollins, so Zayn runs over and rams McDonagh into the steel ring post. Rollins blasts Dom with a big shot and then a Buckle Bomb in the corner.

We see Rollins go for the Stomp to finish things off, but just as he does, Balor and Priest hit the ring with Rhea Ripley and beat him down. The ref calls for the bell. The Judgment Day beat down Rollins and Zayn in four-on-two fashion until Cody and Jey run down.

All eight men brawl in a preview of WarGames as security runs down to break them up. In the chaos, we see JD once again take the bullet for Priest, throwing his body in front of him.

Winners via DQ: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn

Adam Pearce Adds Stipulation To Tonight's Main Event

Adam Pearce comes out and yells "ENOUGH!" He says tonight's main event is too important and the fans deserve better. He tells everyone not involved in the tag title main event that they are banned from ringside.

He decides that's not good enough and says when the match begins, they're all banned from the arena. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Zoey Stark Confronts Rhea Ripley

When we return, Ripley is throwing a temper tantrum in the ring. Adam Pearce hits her with the infamous, "Frankly my dear, I do not give a damn!" quote. He tells Ripley he better not see her or The Judgment Day in the building tonight.

As they continue, Zoey Stark's theme hits and out she comes to interrupt. Pearce tries to interject, but Ripley cuts him off and says she wants to hear what she's got to say. Stark says she knows she's in Ripley's head.

Stark says on top of everything else, Ripley is worried about her title after Stark earned a shot at it last week. Ripley says she's been watching Stark since she's been in NXT. She talks about her sending Trish Stratus packing and even beating "The Man" Becky Lynch.

Ripley says no matter how good Stark is, "Mami is always on top." The fans chant "Mami!" and Ripley tells them they can chant it because she's "Rhea BLOODY Ripley!" Ripley says now that Stark has said her piece, it's time to get out of her ring.

She goes to turn her attention to Pearce, but Stark makes one more comment. She says she nearly took the title off of her at Crown Jewel and vows to do exactly that at Survivor Series. Ripley tries to attack Stark from behind but Stark sees it coming.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

We see another sub-title video package from Shinsuke Nakamura. He mentions being frustrated. He says you are privelaged and this will all end by his hands. He never says who he's talking about.

Back in the arena, we hear "SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!" As the Alpha Academy theme hits, out comes Otis for his scheduled showdown against "The King of Strong Style." As he heads to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Cole and Barrett runs down information for tickets to events during WrestleMania 40 Week. We shoot backstage and we see Cody, Sami and Seth talking. Sami walks off and we see the tension with Cody and Seth. Cody asks if they can talk.

Seth says don't you have a match tonight. Cody says tonight is step one of beating The Judgment Day. Rollins tells him to cut the crap and say what's really on his mind. Cody asks Seth to come through just one night at WarGames.

Rollins says he doesn't like Cody and doesn't know if he'll ever like him. He says he respects him and if he needs him for one night, he promises they're good. Rollins says "Now go win them damn titles" and walks off as Cody smiles real big.

We go back inside the Capital One Arena and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura as the rock violins play. We see the footage from last week that set this match up and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Nakamura blasts Otis with an assortment of kicks early on.

Otis gets Nakamura down and has him set up for the Catapillar, but Nakamura slides under the ropes to avoid it. Otis heads out and runs over Nakamura and lets out an "OH YEAH!" Gable follows up with a "SHOOSH!" and then we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Otis taking over on offense again. This time he has Nakamura down for the Catapillar spot and he hits it. He goes for the cover but the Japanese legend kicks out after the count of two.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Otis connect with a World's Strongest Slam for another close near fall. He heads to the top rope but Nakamura avoids him. Nakamura connects with a Kinshasa off the middle rope and follows up with another and then a third for the win. After the match, Nakamura and Gable face-off.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

We shoot backstage after a WarGames video package and see Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre says he's been meaning to give Rollins something since Crown Jewel. He extends his hand and the two shake hands. He says now he's gonna work his arse off and get another title shot. Rollins says he knows he will and walks off.

Back inside the arena, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their way out, as Niven goes one-on-one against Tegan Nox in our next match of the evening. As they settle into the ring, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package for Tegan Nox, showing her history of devastating injuries and road to recovery. She calls the past year the biggest of her career. Back in the arena, out she comes with Natalya by her side.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Piper Niven takes the early offensive lead but Nox starts firing back with punches. Niven slows her momentum down in the corner and hits a big suplex. Nox fights back and hits the World's Shiniest Wizard and moments later finishes Niven off for the big win.

Winner: Tegan Nox

Jackie Redmonds Interviews The Miz, Bronson Reed & Ivar

We see footage of what went down last week between The Miz and Ivar after the I-C title eliminator bout, we shoot backstage and Jackie Redmond is standing by with The Miz. Redmond asks Miz about being the new number one contender to the I-C title.

The Miz mocks Ludwig Kaiser's accent and then gets confronted by Ivar, who calls him a joke and vows he won't make it to Survivor Series. Up comes Bronson Reed and he says they're both lucky to be standing right now. He says the only person luckier is GUNTHER for escaping him.

Ivar tells Reed he had his title shot and he doesn't see the belt over his shoulder. Reed and Ivar end up going face-to-face. Valhalla steps in and also gets in Reed's face as Miz simply walks off in the background.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Back inside the arena, the DIY theme hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa accompanied by Johnny Gargano. Ciampa makes his way down to the ring for a one-on-one showdown against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the very arrogant Ludwig Kaiser making his way out accompanied by Giovanni Vinci. The two get into the ring and the ref has to hold back all four guys from brawling. Vinci and Gargano head to the floor and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Kaiser runs out of the ring as Ciampa chases after him. Back in the ring, Ciampa jumps into the early offensive lead. He knocks Kaiser right back out to the floor and bounces his head off the announce table before taking the fight back into the ring.

Vinci gets involved, grabbing Ciampa's leg from ringside. This allows Kaiser to take back over on offense. The referee sees this and ejects Vinci from the ringside area, sending him to the back. Kaiser flips out at this as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Ciampa firing up for a big offensive comeback. Kaiser cuts it short with a discus lariat. He hits a rolling driver for a close near fall attempt. Ciampa catches him with a big knee to take back over. Vinci appears out of nowhere and takes out Gargano at ringside. Ciampa is distracted by this, which sets up Kaiser to roll him up for the win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

JD McDonagh To Becone Full Member Of The Judgment Day

We take a look into The Judgment Day locker room backstage. Rhea Ripley talks about JD and Dom being banned from the building tonight. She then sarcastically asks their "fearless leader" Damian Priest what they should do.

Priest says he got hot in the moment and didn't mean to say that. They all decide together that Priest is in charge at WarGames. They also convince him to make JD McDonagh a full member of The Judgment Day. He agrees, but wants to tell him by himself. He heads off to do that.

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Now we return inside the Capital One Arena where Xia Li makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Li wrapping up her ring entrance and then her theme music dies down. The entrance tune for her opponent hits and out comes former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, accompanied by Candice LeRae.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see footage of Xia Li attacking Becky Lynch last week and Michael Cole announces a Warrior Ceremony for tomorrow's NXT with Xia Li and Lyra Valkyria, who square off for the NXT Women's Championship in just over a week.

Xia Li jumps into a commanding offensive lead over Hartwell straight out of the gate. She blasts her with an assortment of kicks, the last of which knocks Hartwell senseless. So much so that the referee calls for the bell, giving Xia the win via referee stoppage.

Winner: Xia Li

Becky Lynch Challenges Xia Li

After the match is called off, Xia Li is celebrating her victory in the ring when her music dies down and the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme hits the house speakers inside the Capital One Arena.

She informs the fans that "The Man" has come back around to Washington, D.C. She says she's in the mood for a fight. She hits the ring looking to duke it out with Xia, however Xia slides under the ropes and retreats to the back.

Lynch gets back on the mic and says Xia is a runner, but she's only got seven more days to run because next week it's going to be Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li. She closes by saying, "Welcome to the big time!"

Ivar vs. The Miz

Now we head backstage where GUNTHER confronts The Miz about becoming the number one contender to his I-C title. He vows to destroy him at Survivor Series. Miz tells him to watch his match tonight so he can see that he'll do whatever it takes to win.

Back inside the arena, Ivar's theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Valhalla. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we shoot backstage and see Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez give Zoey Stark credit and mention how they're excited to see her beat Rhea Ripley for the title at Survivor Series. Nia Jax isn't as friendly, which leads to a staredown between she and Rodriguez.

In the ring, we see Ivar awaiting the arrival of his opponent for our next match of the evening. The Miz's theme hits and out comes the A-lister to a big pop from the fans in Washington, D.C. as Michael Cole hypes his I-C title opportunity against GUNTHER at Survivor Series.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then "Big" Bronson Reed comes down and he and Ivar jaw back and forth. Ivar dumps Miz on the floor and heads out after him, as Reed sits down in a chair at ringside.

Back from the break, we see Ivar nearly finish off Miz with a huge power-slam off the top-rope, however after bickering with Reed at ringside again while on the middle rope, Miz runs over and power bombs him off the ropes. He goes for the cover and puts his feet on the ropes for leverage to get the win.

After the match, Miz heads to the back. As he does, Ivar recovers in the ring with Valhalla. Bronson Reed heads into the ring and splashes into him and then connects with his top-rope Tsunami finisher to leave him laying.

Winner: The Miz

Damian Priest Welcomes JD McDonagh Into The Judgment Day

We see Damian Priest catch up with JD McDonagh backstage. He thanks him for taking one for him again tonight and says now he's convinced McDonagh is someone he can stand with and go to war with. He hands him a special vest and makes him an official member of The Judgment Day.

Up comes Finn Balor to congratulate McDonagh. He then tells him to find Dominik Mysterio and get out of here before Adam Pearce finds them. He tells Priest let's go show everyone why we're the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions. We head to a commercial break on that note.

GUNTHER Gives Vinci Props, Alpha Academy & The Creed Brothers

When we return we see GUNTHER giving Imperium kudos backstage. Ludwig Kaiser says it's just another example of him showing what he's all about. GUNTHER says he wasn't talking about him. He turns his back on Kaiser and sings Giovanni Vinci's praises.

He then gets in Kaiser's face and glares at him before walking off. Vinci laughs and walks off next. Kaiser asks what Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher's problem is. Mahal says they don't have one but warns him to choose his next move wisely.

We then see The Creed Brothers with Alpha Academy backstage. They talk about training and then when the topic of the tag titles comes up, in comes The New Day. The camera pans over and shows Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri giving each other props for their battle royal performances last week.

They mention "girl math" and walk off together. Akira Tozawa yells out "SHOOSH!" and then does an impression of Big E. doing his hip-swival dance. That's how a goofy bunch of backstage segments wrap up.

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

It's main event time!

We head back inside the Capital One Arena where Cody Rhodes' theme hits. Out comes "The American Nightmare" to fireworks and an insanely loud crowd singing along with his entrance tune. He settles in the ring and the music dies down. Jey Uso's theme hits and he settles in the ring as we head into a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day making their way into the ring as they wrap up their ring entrance in progress. Michael Cole hypes WarGames at Survivor Series involving all four of these men and their other teammates.

The commentators remind us that Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and the other members of The Judgment Day are not only banned from ringside, but banned from the building for this one. Samantha Irvin handles the final, formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Uso and Balor kick things off for their respective teams. Balor starts off well but Uso begins to take over, which elicits a ton of "YEET!" chants from the crowd. The two stop and stare each other down. Uso slaps Balor. Balor slaps Uso. The fight is back on and we see Cody and Priest also end up in the ring, as all four men brawl all over the place.

Cody and Priest end up on the floor and the action resumes between the two legal men in the ring. Balor works over Uso in the corner, but Uso reverses him and whips him into the opposing corner with force. The fans "Yeet!" it up some more and then Uso tags in Cody. Cody hits the ring and picks up where Uso left off, taking it to Uso.

After some more back-and-forth action, the fight hits the ringside area on the floor, where Uso is sent flying over the commentary table. On that note, we shift gears and head into our final commercial break of the evening as the action in this main event title tilt continues inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

When we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Uso still getting beat down by Priest. Cody and Finn both tag in and it is "The American Nightmare" who settles into the offensive lead as the crowd in D.C. comes to life. Uso tags in and picks up where he left off, with the crowd yelling "YEET!" every time he connects with a shot. Uso hits a top-rope Uso Splash for a close near fall attempt.

Rhodes tags back in and hits Cross Rhodes on Priest. Uso hits Balor with a Spear. Uso hoists Balor up and feeds him into Cody for a Cody Cutter. Cody goes for the cover but Priest breaks it up before the count of three. Rhodes hits a suicide on the floor but is then sent into the ring post by Priest, which breaks. He follows up with a South of Heaven chokeslam on Cody on the apron.

Uso hits a big splash on the floor, but when he stands up, we see Drew McIntyre appear out of nowhere. He looks evil. He hits Uso with a Claymore Kick and sends him back into the ring, where Balor picks up the pin fall victory to retain the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships for he and Priest.

McIntyre walks up to the top of the stage and stops and stares back in the ring. Rhea Ripley comes out and smiles. McIntyre smiles back. They shake hands and smile and look back in the ring as this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Finn Balor & Damian Priest