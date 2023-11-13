MJF Takes on Dual Role as Actor and Executive Producer in Upcoming Biopic "The Iron Claw"

AEW star MJF is taking his career to new heights as he steps into the role of executive producer for the upcoming biopic "The Iron Claw," which chronicles the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling family. In addition to his behind-the-scenes contributions, MJF will also portray Lance Von Erich, one of the four Von Erich brothers who dominated the sport in the 1960s and 1970s.

"27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet," he stated on X.

"The Iron Claw" is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023. Sean Durkin, known for "The Nest" and "Dead Ringers," is the writer and director of this film.

The film narrates the story of the Von Erich family's rise and fall, a wrestling dynasty that significantly influenced the sport from the 1960s onwards.

The cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.