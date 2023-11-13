Jim Cornette Wants Tony Khan to Step Down from AEW

During a recent episode of "The Jim Cornette Experience," the wrestling industry veteran Jim Cornette expressed his strong disapproval of Tony Khan's handling of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Cornette, who has consistently been vocal about his criticisms of AEW and its president Tony Khan, suggested that Khan should step back from his current role. He argued that Khan is attempting to juggle too many aspects of the promotion, advising him to "bow the f*ck out." Cornette expressed skepticism about Khan's ability to appoint a new booker, citing what he perceives as Khan's poor judgment in business relationships.

“Here’s the thing. We’re joking and we’re laughing but Tony I will leave you with again some advice. Bow the f*ck out. And at this point, I don’t even trust Tony to be able to appoint a new Booker because of his completely bad judgement about everybody does business with. But he needs to recognise as somebody needs to take that f*cking thing over that he needs to weed out the sh*tty talent and even if some of the talent isn’t sh*tty, focus on what you want to do instead of trying to do everything.

Because everybody’s not a goddamn mark of every subgenre and niche product of wrestling in the history of the world. And do a focus sports-based presentation like you tease people about to begin with.”

Cornette urged Khan to focus on creating new stars instead of signing veteran wrestlers. He noted that even if a new person takes over, rectifying the current mistakes would take months.

"And try to make some new talent instead of reliving your childhood fantasies now that you can collect all the WCW wrestlers from the 90s and you know, but it’s going to take a while to get it back. It’s not going to get better than this in the next few months, or maybe at all ever, but even if they tried now, you can’t turn the battleship on a dime.

So if they started now, putting all the talent, different places, making more attractive matchups, trying to do a serious programme weeding out all the f*cking you know, juvenile tomfoolery, that Tony and a lot of them are, you know, wrapped up in. It’d be it’ll be months before you see a change at the arenas."