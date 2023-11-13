Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW in Washington D.C.

The build towards the highly anticipated Survivor Series pay-per-view continues as WWE Raw takes center stage tonight, airing live from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Fans can expect an action-packed evening filled with captivating matchups, including a championship clash that will undoubtedly set the tone for the upcoming inter-brand showdown. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will put their coveted titles on the line against the formidable duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Beyond the championship bout, a star-studded lineup is set to grace the Capital One Arena. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are among the prominent names expected to make appearances.

The company has unveiled the official card for tonight's Raw:

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

- The Miz vs. Ivar

- Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

- Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser