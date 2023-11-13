Former AEW Star Launches Exclusive Content On Adult Site

A previous star of AEW has advanced their career by starting a pers onal content website, a move seen among several wrestlers.

The removal of The Bunny from AEW's official roster on November 9th led to rumors of her exit. Mike Johnson from PWInsider confirmed her departure, stating it was a mutual decision between her and AEW. Allie announced on social media the launch of her exclusive content site, where she goes by Laura Allie, blending her real and ring names.

A regular fixture on AEW Dark, The Bunny was also a familiar face on television as the manager of The Butcher & The Blade. Her AEW debut came as Allie in a match against Leva Bates at the Fyter Fest 2019 Buy In. Her final appearance with the company was on September 8th, 2023, on Rampage, where she teamed with Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie in a losing effort against the formidable trio of Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue.

The Bunny's in-ring return on August 16th marked the end of a months-long absence due to a broken orbital bone suffered in a match on February 8th. Prior to her AEW career, The Bunny, known as Allie in Impact Wrestling, held the Knockouts Championship twice, once from August 12th, 2016, and again from January 12th, 2018.