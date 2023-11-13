Apollo Crews Comments On His Recent Absence from WWE Television

Apollo Crews stepped back into the squared circle on the November 9 episode of WWE Main Event, facing off against Ludwig Kaiser. While Crews ultimately fell short in the match, he expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to compete once again.

Crews took to Instagram to address his fans, revealing that a recent injury had kept him sidelined for several months. "Had a little injury that kept me out for a few months," he wrote. "Felt great being back in the ring."

Prior to his Main Event appearance, Crews' last match occurred at SummerSlam, where he participated in a battle royal.