Konnan Questions Why Tony Khan Bought ROH to Keep It on YouTube

Wrestling veteran Konnan has taken aim at AEW President Tony Khan's booking of the Ring of Honor (ROH) brand, suggesting that Khan's approach is failing to attract new fans and should be revamped.

During the latest episode of his podcast, "Keeping It 100," Konnan expressed his concerns about Khan's handling of ROH, questioning the decision to keep the brand primarily on YouTube rather than integrating it more prominently into AEW programming.

"He's a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, [and] now he bought it. To him, it has sentimental value," Konnan stated. "And all the hardcore marks, which are less than he thinks, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and him. But you've gotta forget about them — you've already got them. Like Disco [Inferno] says all the time, you've gotta draw new fans."

Konnan further criticized Khan's booking philosophy, suggesting that it is catering too heavily to existing ROH fans and failing to engage a broader audience.

"Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube? … Why wouldn't you make 'Rampage' or 'Collision' one of your ROH shows?" Konnan questioned.

Konnan's comments come amid ongoing discussions about the future of ROH within AEW. While Khan has expressed his commitment to the brand, there have been questions about its direction and how it will fit into AEW's overall programming.