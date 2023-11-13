Mercedes Mone Promises Ring Return in 2024, Fuels AEW Speculation

Wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback of Mercedes Mone, who is poised to make her return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and is likely to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) upon her full recovery from a broken ankle that necessitated surgery.

Mone sustained the injury during a match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence, an event held to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. The incident occurred when Mone slipped off the top rope. Although Mone had initially planned to win the bout, Nightingale emerged victorious due to the unforeseen circumstances. Prior to this setback, Mone had inked a long-term contract with NJPW.

In a recent Cameo video, Mone offered an update on her future endeavors, stating:

“I cannot wait to return back into the ring. So definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024, for sure,” Mercedes stated. “I cannot wait to be in that squared circle. That’s where the most home, it’s where I feel the most alive, and I just can’t wait to be back. I’ve been healing everything, mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. So I’m really excited to get back to what I love and what I do best.”