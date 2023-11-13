WWE Legend Kane Reacts to Vince McMahon's Departure, Triple H's Creative Takeover

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Kane has expressed his surprise at Vince McMahon's departure from WWE but is optimistic about Triple H's new role as head of creative.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Kane acknowledged the unexpected nature of McMahon's exit, stating, "It was surprising to me, too." However, he maintained his trust in McMahon's business acumen, adding, "In the end, Vince always does what's best for business."

Regarding Triple H's assumption of creative control, Kane expressed his unwavering support, declaring, "Yeah, man. I'm a huge fan. Triple H has the best wrestling mind of anybody [that I've ever known]. So, I'm really looking forward to seeing what the product is moving forward."

Kane's endorsement of Triple H further underscores the industry's widespread respect for the former WWE Champion's creative vision. His expertise and passion for the sport are widely recognized, raising anticipation for a new era of WWE programming under his leadership.