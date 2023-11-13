Andrade El Idolo Joins GCW Lineup for Events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tampa

Andrade El Idolo is set to join GCW, as the AEW wrestler is scheduled to participate in three upcoming events. GCW confirmed that El Idolo will be featured at their Los Angeles event on December 9th, followed by appearances in Chicago on January 12th, 2024, and in Tampa on January 24th.
These events will be broadcast on Fight. Tickets for the Los Angeles show on December 9th are currently on sale, and details regarding tickets for the Chicago and Tampa events will be announced later.
*BREAKING*— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2023
ANDRADE comes to GCW for 3 huge events, beginning with his debut on December 9th in Los Angeles!
*12/9 - Los Angeles*https://t.co/hdocSO47Hs
*1/12 - Chicago*
(ticket info coming this week)
*1/26 - Tampa*
(ticket info coming this week)
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/V2B68p4XXo
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com