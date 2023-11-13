WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Andrade El Idolo Joins GCW Lineup for Events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tampa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2023

Andrade El Idolo Joins GCW Lineup for Events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tampa

Andrade El Idolo is set to join GCW, as the AEW wrestler is scheduled to participate in three upcoming events. GCW confirmed that El Idolo will be featured at their Los Angeles event on December 9th, followed by appearances in Chicago on January 12th, 2024, and in Tampa on January 24th.

These events will be broadcast on Fight. Tickets for the Los Angeles show on December 9th are currently on sale, and details regarding tickets for the Chicago and Tampa events will be announced later.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #aew #andrade el idolo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84871/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π