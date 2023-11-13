Eric Bischoff Discusses Tony Khan Allegedly Declining The CW Discussions for ROH Television Deal

Eric Bischoff shared his insights on a variety of topics in the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, including his perspective on a report from Haus of Wrestling. This report stated that Tony Khan declined discussions with The CW Network for a potential ROH TV deal last year, choosing instead to focus on AEW’s deal, believing it offered more leverage with the upcoming AEW TV deal.

Bischoff commented, “I can see both sides of that,” acknowledging the dilemma. He expressed a preference for diversification, suggesting that having a show on CW would be beneficial, as it's risky to have all resources concentrated in one area. He used WWE as an example of successful diversification, with its presence on different networks and platforms.

Further, Bischoff noted, “And if I were Tony in that position that he theoretically was in or supposedly was in with CW, I think I would have planted a flag just for the diversification. And because it gives you leverage in future negotiations because TBS would know that you have other viable opportunities. I think that would have been a smart move. But I also understand the play that he would make and want to have as much. So I see it both ways, but if I would have had to make a decision in Tony’s shoes, I would have diversified.”

He also touched upon Khan's financial background, stating, “Yeah, but he didn’t make that billion dollars. I mean, we’re talking about business. You don’t think some of these billionaires then [that] implies that he has the vision and the experience and the entrepreneurial, you know, qualities and all of the things that it takes to become a billionaire. Tony inherited. Tony inherited his money. He didn’t make his money. And that’s important when you’re talking about a judgment like we were just talking about in context.”