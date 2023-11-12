Chris Jericho Eyes Major Match with Kota Ibushi in Japan

Chris Jericho has expressed his interest in a match in Japan against Kota Ibushi. Following his victory over Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Ultimate Party 2023, Jericho discussed his future aspirations in Japan during a post-show press conference. He mentioned Ibushi as a potential opponent he's eyeing.

Jericho commented on other DDT wrestlers, praising Endo's performance. He stated, "If you’re talking about other wrestlers in DDT, Endo, I thought he was very good tonight. I was very impressed with him." His focus, however, remains on a potential bout with Ibushi. "I still think there’s a Jericho-Ibushi match that we could have in Japan," Jericho said. He also mentioned his interest in facing Suzuki, acknowledging that both he and Suzuki are keen on the idea.

Jericho emphasized his desire for the match to be a significant event, not just a regular appearance. "I don’t want to have a match just on a random Dynamite, I want to have a big main event match in Ryogoku, in the Tokyo Dome, somewhere big, and I want to do it in Japan," he elaborated.