WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ted DiBiase Discusses His Experience with Steroid Use

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

Ted DiBiase Discusses His Experience with Steroid Use

Ted DiBiase recently discussed various topics on his podcast, Everybody’s Got a Pod.

In this session, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his experiences with steroid use. Here are the key points:

Regarding his trial with steroids, DiBiase said, “When I was in Mid-South. I was very cautious because, especially when you start to stick things in your body and how it’s going to react to it and all that. I was fairly cautious, but yeah, a little bit. And I say a little bit because it just helped. It just helped enhance my look. But I wasn’t against a lot of guys. What or who am I thinking of? The Ultimate Warrior? Yep. Oh my gosh. And, of course, that’s all he had was a body. And I don’t know how much his steroid use had to do with his death.”

He also spoke about considering steroids during his time in WWE, stating, “At the beginning, I can remember the one thing Vince said to me as he said, ‘Teddy, I want to look a little more visible in the gym.’ And I got the message. I may have at the beginning taken some like testosterone, but I only took it as a kick of what I was doing, and I did not continue to take it. Just personally, I was afraid to do that. I don’t know, it’s kind of like You can do anything, and like you just said, that may have contributed to the Warriors’ death, I don’t know.”

Bobby Lashley Discusses Aligning with The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his collaboration with The S [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 12, 2023 10:20AM

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84866/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π