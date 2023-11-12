Ted DiBiase Discusses His Experience with Steroid Use

Ted DiBiase recently discussed various topics on his podcast, Everybody’s Got a Pod.

In this session, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his experiences with steroid use. Here are the key points:

Regarding his trial with steroids, DiBiase said, “When I was in Mid-South. I was very cautious because, especially when you start to stick things in your body and how it’s going to react to it and all that. I was fairly cautious, but yeah, a little bit. And I say a little bit because it just helped. It just helped enhance my look. But I wasn’t against a lot of guys. What or who am I thinking of? The Ultimate Warrior? Yep. Oh my gosh. And, of course, that’s all he had was a body. And I don’t know how much his steroid use had to do with his death.”

He also spoke about considering steroids during his time in WWE, stating, “At the beginning, I can remember the one thing Vince said to me as he said, ‘Teddy, I want to look a little more visible in the gym.’ And I got the message. I may have at the beginning taken some like testosterone, but I only took it as a kick of what I was doing, and I did not continue to take it. Just personally, I was afraid to do that. I don’t know, it’s kind of like You can do anything, and like you just said, that may have contributed to the Warriors’ death, I don’t know.”