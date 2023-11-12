WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Two New Title Matches Set For AEW Full Gear 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

Two New Title Matches Set For AEW Full Gear 2023

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, The House of Black, featuring Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, made significant announcements. They declared their intentions to pursue championship titles in AEW. Specifically, Black and King are targeting the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, currently held by Ricky Starks & Big Bill. Additionally, Julia Hart is setting her sights on the TBS Women’s Championship.

Julia Hart secured her position as a contender by defeating Willow Nightingale in a TBS Women’s Championship eliminator match. This victory earned her a title match against the reigning champion, Kris Statlander, scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2023.

Furthermore, a major match involving The House of Black was confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2023. They will compete in a match against FTR, LFI, and the team of Ricky Starks & Big Bill, with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at stake.


Tags: #aew #collision #full gear

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84863/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π