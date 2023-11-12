Two New Title Matches Set For AEW Full Gear 2023

During the latest episode of AEW Collision, The House of Black, featuring Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, made significant announcements. They declared their intentions to pursue championship titles in AEW. Specifically, Black and King are targeting the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, currently held by Ricky Starks & Big Bill. Additionally, Julia Hart is setting her sights on the TBS Women’s Championship.
Julia Hart secured her position as a contender by defeating Willow Nightingale in a TBS Women’s Championship eliminator match. This victory earned her a title match against the reigning champion, Kris Statlander, scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2023.
Furthermore, a major match involving The House of Black was confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2023. They will compete in a match against FTR, LFI, and the team of Ricky Starks & Big Bill, with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at stake.
