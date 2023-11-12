Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson Reveal First-Ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament

All Elite Wrestling is set to host the first-ever Continental Classic Tournament. This announcement was made during the AEW Collision episode on November 11 in Oakland, California. Tony Khan, alongside Bryan Danielson, revealed that this six-week tournament will feature two groups, each consisting of six wrestlers. These competitors will engage in a round-robin format, reminiscent of New Japan Pro Wrestling's G-1 Climax.

The AEW President confirmed that the tournament is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, November 22, during AEW Dynamite. It will then culminate on December 30 at the AEW Worlds End event in Long Island, New York.