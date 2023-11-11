Road Dogg Expresses Confusion Over Orange Cassidy's Character

Orange Cassidy, a prominent figure in AEW, has sparked varied opinions, including those from Road Dogg, the WWE SVP of Live Events. His views were shared on his "Oh… You Didn’t Know" podcast.

Regarding Cassidy's character, Road Dogg expressed confusion, saying, "I liked his gimmick when he was Fonzie… I don’t get it [as it stands now]. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work and he’s pretty great, so I don’t understand. And if the answer is ‘because you’re old,’ I get that, but that’s a copout answer because you don’t understand either."

He also commented on the divisive nature of Cassidy's character: "If you do like him then all that stupid crap he does makes sense and you love it. But if you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority and I’ve got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own goddarned sense about things and opinions."