WWE Smackdown Results (11/9/23)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, November 10, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/10/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

Kevin Owens On Commentary Tonight

We hear the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens' theme and then "The Prize Fighter" makes his way out with a U.S.A. red, white and blue tie on as he will be filling in for Corey Graves alongside Patrick and Michael Cole.

He makes his way down and takes his seat alongside Patrick and Cole. Cole informs us Graves is home because his wife Carmella gave birth to their baby.

LWO Kicks Off This Week's Show

Rey Mysterio's theme hits and out comes the entire group of the LWO to kick off this week's show. The LWO settle in the ring and Rey talks about how he lost the U.S. title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, and how he'll do anything to get another shot.

Carlito's theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring. He asks if Rey is not gonna bring it up. He says he will. He tells Rey he should blame Santos Escobar for leaving the brass knuckles on the ring apron for Logan to use in the first place.

Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito

Santos Escobar loses his cool and we see some issues brewing within LWO. Bobby Lashley's theme ends up hitting as Rey is trying to calm things down. "The All Mighty" makes his way out for the first match of the evening.

We head to a quick pre-match commercial break before anything happens. When we return, the ref calls for the bell and we see Lashley and Carlito ready to go at it, as The Street Profits and the LWO remain at ringside.

As we see some back-and-forth action between Lashley and Carlito early on, B-Fab is shown watching on a monitor backstage. Kevin Owens jokes around with Patrick and Cole on commentary and then mentions how he can't fault Logan Paul for using the brass knuckles when they were available to him.

Carlito throws his entire body at Lashley, and Owens likes that spot. Carlito continues to rock Lashley, but "The All Mighty" recovers and goes for a delayed suplex. Carlito counters and hits one of his own that again pops Owens on commentary. He says this shows what eating apples does.

Lashley is shown trying to regroup at ringside as The Street Profits look on. Carlito heads out after Lashley and looks to run him into the steel steps, but Lashley blocks it and sends Carlito into them instead. Lashley sends Carlito into the barricade and then the ring post.

We head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Lashley still dominating the action, taking it to Carlito in the ring. He sits him on the top-rope and heads up after him as The Street Profits talk trash into the camera. Carlito knocks Lashley off the top.

Carlito comes flying off and splashes onto Lashley to pop the crowd. We see B-Fab watching on again backstage as Carlito starts to take over on offense. Carlito splashes onto Lashley on the floor again. The Street Profits get involved, so the LWO come over to deal with them. Another cheap shot from the Profits to Carlito leads to a big Spear from Lashley for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Santos Escobar Turns On Rey Mysterio

After the match, The Street Profits join "The All Mighty" in a post-match beat down on Carlito. Santos Escobar watches on the ring apron and doesn't do anything to stop it. Rey's theme hits and he runs out with a chair to chase them off.

Rey confronts Santos afterwards and the two talk off-mic. They push each other and the fans gasp. Rey goes over to check on Carlito and Santos gets ready to leave but instead runs over and attacks Rey from behind. The fans loudly boo.

Rey gets back up and they bicker again and this time Rey decks Santos. Rey goes over to apologize to Santos on the apron but Santos runs him back-first into the steel ring post. He then runs over and dropkicks him into the steel steps.

Santos gets in Rey's face and says, "you're my hero, you made me do this." Zelina Vega runs over and begs Santos off. We head to another commercial break on that note. When we return, Santos is asked backstage about his actions. He says Rey had it coming.

Bayley Addresses Future Of Damage CTRL

The commentators show us footage of what happened at WWE Crown Jewel in the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair match, including the return of Kairi Sane. Bayley's theme hits and she comes to the ring.

She talks as fans give her the "What?" treatment about her plan to make this IYO SKY's era. Out comes IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Kairi Sane. SKY talks about how she had her own plan, too.

Bayley then shows footage of what happened the last time Sane was here. We see Sane's savage attack backstage the last time she was in WWE. Dakota Kai interjects to mention how Kairi Sane wasn't brought into Damage CTRL to hurt Bayley, but to make it stronger.

Kairi tells Bayley she respects her as the leader of Damage CTRL. She also "forgives her." She looks to hug it out, but then Bianca Belair's theme hits. She said she made the mistake of thinking IYO SKY would fight her one-on-one.

Belair is called a sore loser by Damage CTRL. She says she ain't the only one who has a problem with Damage CTRL. Charlotte Flair's theme hits. "The Queen" joins Belair on the stage. Belair says guess who else was upset about Sane joining Damage CTRL. Asuka's theme hits and she comes out. A big six-woman tag bout is announced for tonight.

Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

A video package for Dragon Lee hits and then we return inside Nationwide Arena and his theme hits. He makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

During the break, a lengthy WWE video package for Veterans Day airs. When we return, Cedric Alexander is in the ring and the match is already in progress. He knocks Lee out to the floor and hits a big diving splash on him.

Back in the ring he hits another high spot and goes for the cover, but Dragon Lee kicks out at two. Dragon starts to fight back and he hits a flying senton over the top-rope onto Alexander on the floor. Back in the ring, he continues to dominate the offense en route to a pin fall victory. Great match.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Logan Paul Gets Comfortable With U.S. Title

The commentators talk us through footage of Logan Paul capturing the U.S. title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. We then see media coverage of the news and Instagram photos of a naked Logan Paul in the shower with the belt and spooning with it and his fiancee in bed.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

We then see LA Knight walking the hallways backstage, as his match is up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

When we return, LA Knight's theme hits and out comes "The Mega Star" for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring and says "Lemme talk to ya!" He then talks about how some might say he didn't come through at Crown Jewel.

Knight says that's not true. He says he rolled into Crown Jewel and got robbed. He had Roman Reigns beat with a BFT but Jimmy Uso cost him the match. He tells Reigns to give Jimmy Uso a raise and a promotion because if he wasn't there, there'd be a new WWE Universal Champion right now.

He claims he's not done yet with The Bloodline. He won't be done until he beats Reigns and takes the title. Before he can continue, he is interrupted by the theme song for Grayson Waller. Out he comes. Owens calls him a buzz-kill on commentary. Waller says Knight is embarrassing himself right now.

Waller says Knight is blaming everyone but himself. He says the truth is, maybe he's just not the guy. Knight says, "Look everybody, it's Kangaroo Jackass." The crowd pops. Waller asks if Knight really thinks he belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns. Knight wants to ask a question of his own.

He asks if it's just him or if The Grayson Waller Effect sounds like an STD? He tells him he's got a nice $5 haircut and says he's ready for his school pictures. He says in all honesty it looks like he's not allowed within 50 feet of a school. Knight and Waller get into it and then Knight hits him with a microphone and dumps Owens' water on him near the commentary table.

We head to a pre-match commercial break as Owens has a good old time with Waller soaking wet at ringside. When we return, the bell rings and Waller starts drilling Knight with punches. Knight immediately takes over. The two fight to the floor where Waller takes over and Owens gets on his case for having too many sparkles on his shorts.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Waller still in control of the offense, focusing his attack on the knee of Knight. Waller hits a big elbow drop off the middle rope on "The Mega Star" for a close near fall. Knight hits a back-suplex to shift the momentum. He hits his version of The People's Elbow and follows up with a BFT for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Looking Back At Solo Sikoa's Dominant Night At Crown Jewel

We see Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka backstage getting ready for our main event of the evening. Up next, however, we will take a look back at Solo Sikoa's dominant victory over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE's Veterans Day package airs again. When we return, Solo is shown beating Cena at Crown Jewel and then announced for next week's show.

Kevin Owens Gets Himself Suspended?

Austin Theory comes out with Grayson Waller and they come down and shove Kevin Owens on commentary and then dump water over his head to pay him back for earlier. Owens tells Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick he's going to go get suspended and heads over to beat them both down. He leaves them laying after a Stunner and the commentators question what is going to happen to Owens now.

Jimmy Uso Wants LA Knight Next Week

When we return from a commercial break, we see Jimmy Uso talking into the camera from backstage. He tells LA Knight if he's not done with The Bloodline, he can have him one-on-one next week. He says "YEET!" He gets a call from Roman Reigns, hangs up, and says, "No yeet."

Damage CTRL vs. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Asuka

It's main event time!

Damage CTRL's theme hits and out comes the team of Bayley, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, accompanied by Dakota Kai. We head into a pre-match commercial break as they settle into the squared circle for our final match of the evening.

Now we return from the break to WWE confirming LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso for next week's show, as well as Solo Sikoa's return. Back in the arena, Asuka's theme hits and "The Empress of Tomorrow" makes her way out. Charlotte Flair's theme hits next and out comes "The Queen."

Finally, Bianca Belair's entrance tune hits and "The EST of WWE" makes her way out to join Flair and Asuka for this week's six-woman headline attraction. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Bayley and Belair kick things off for their respective teams.

We see Charlotte Flair help establish the offensive lead for her team, as Damage CTRL are sent crashing out to the floor one-by-one. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this one continues.

When we return, we see Damage CTRL dominating the action for the majority of the next several minutes. Asuka then turns on Belair, refusing to tag in when she goes for the tag. She follows up by misting Belair in the eyes and then hugging Kairi Sane, IYO SKY and Bayley, revealing she too has joined Damage CTRL.

Charlotte Flair rushes to the scene to try and help out as the ref calls for the bell. Damage CTRL beat down "The Queen" too. Shotzi runs out to try and help and she fares well at first, but the numbers game is eventually too much for her. The show goes off the air with Damage CTRL standing tall. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: No Contest