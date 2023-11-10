WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marty Jannetty Shares Health Update and Graphic Photos on Facebook

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2023

In a Facebook post, former WWE star Marty Jannetty provided an update on his health status. Jannetty shared photos in the post, which he warned are graphic. His post reads:

“Amazing!!..The PARTY WITH MARTY Podcast train show has been temporarily derailed. A couple weeks ago our show’s moderator Radical Addical Addie filmed me walking like nothing to it. This morning my great friend and GREAT World renown ankle specialist Dr Leland aka Lee McCluskey has to walk in the room to see this: (the pics)

I already had my head down, to hide the tears..and most gracefully he tried to work through it but his eyes, I saw them, they were glassed over..I’m so sorry Lee, I won’t give up..basically, the sepsis crap was beat but cultivated into a new virus..BUT, the silver lined cloud, he put me on a new kinda antibiotic that he feels will knock it out in no time…”


