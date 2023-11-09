AEW Dynamite Sees Ratings Decline on November 8

AEW Dynamite's viewership numbers have been released. The latest episode attracted 804,000 viewers, which shows a decrease from the previous week's 832,000 viewers.
The demographic of adults aged 18-49 saw a slight dip as well, with a rating of 0.27, just a notch below the 0.28 rating from last week. This was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.
The episode showcased a lineup of intense matchups including AEW World Champion MJF taking on Daniel Garcia, then-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe battling Keith Lee, Jay White facing Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland versus Penta El Zero Miedo, Red Velvet against Julia Hart, and a tag team match featuring Sting & Darby Allin against The Outrunners, among others.
