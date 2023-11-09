WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Sees Ratings Decline on November 8

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

AEW Dynamite's viewership numbers have been released. The latest episode attracted 804,000 viewers, which shows a decrease from the previous week's 832,000 viewers.

The demographic of adults aged 18-49 saw a slight dip as well, with a rating of 0.27, just a notch below the 0.28 rating from last week. This was reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

The episode showcased a lineup of intense matchups including AEW World Champion MJF taking on Daniel Garcia, then-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe battling Keith Lee, Jay White facing Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland versus Penta El Zero Miedo, Red Velvet against Julia Hart, and a tag team match featuring Sting & Darby Allin against The Outrunners, among others.

Tony Khan Declined CW Talks for Ring of Honor Amidst NXT's Network Move

Tony Khan opted not to engage in discussions regarding a potential agreement with The CW. The news on November 7th indicated that NXT is se [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2023 04:43PM


