Tony Khan Declined CW Talks for Ring of Honor Amidst NXT's Network Move

Tony Khan opted not to engage in discussions regarding a potential agreement with The CW.

The news on November 7th indicated that NXT is set to transition from the USA Network to The CW, with the new contract reportedly being worth significantly more than the $15 million WWE is receiving from its current arrangement.

This development followed reports that the NWA was close to securing a deal with the same company, but that prospect now seems uncertain, with content likely moving to The CW app instead of traditional TV broadcasting.

Nick Hausman has reported that during an event at the LA Forum in June 2022, a senior executive from The CW reached out to AEW and ROH head Tony Khan about the possibility of bringing Ring of Honor to the network. Khan, however, chose not to proceed with the conversation.

The report explains Khan's stance: "From what we understand, Khan did not pursue talks with The CW as he refuses to seriously entertain new deals for ROH until AEW TV rights are in play, which will be in 2024. Khan feels that by waiting, he will have more options and leverage in the marketplace."

It is understood that there were no hard feelings between Khan and the CW executive; Khan simply believed it wasn't the appropriate moment to enter into negotiations.

Furthermore, the report mentions that at least two other wrestling organizations had recently engaged in discussions with The CW.