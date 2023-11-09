WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Declined CW Talks for Ring of Honor Amidst NXT's Network Move

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

Tony Khan Declined CW Talks for Ring of Honor Amidst NXT's Network Move

Tony Khan opted not to engage in discussions regarding a potential agreement with The CW.

The news on November 7th indicated that NXT is set to transition from the USA Network to The CW, with the new contract reportedly being worth significantly more than the $15 million WWE is receiving from its current arrangement.

This development followed reports that the NWA was close to securing a deal with the same company, but that prospect now seems uncertain, with content likely moving to The CW app instead of traditional TV broadcasting.

Nick Hausman has reported that during an event at the LA Forum in June 2022, a senior executive from The CW reached out to AEW and ROH head Tony Khan about the possibility of bringing Ring of Honor to the network. Khan, however, chose not to proceed with the conversation.

The report explains Khan's stance: "From what we understand, Khan did not pursue talks with The CW as he refuses to seriously entertain new deals for ROH until AEW TV rights are in play, which will be in 2024. Khan feels that by waiting, he will have more options and leverage in the marketplace."

It is understood that there were no hard feelings between Khan and the CW executive; Khan simply believed it wasn't the appropriate moment to enter into negotiations.

Furthermore, the report mentions that at least two other wrestling organizations had recently engaged in discussions with The CW.

Source: hausofwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #the cw network

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84834/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π