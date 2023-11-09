WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On John Cena's WWE Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

During the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Solo Sikoa emerged victorious against John Cena. Cena's return to WWE coincided with the SAG-AFTRA actors strike, but he made his stance clear at the 2023 Fastlane press conference:

“I’ve made it clear that you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that’s very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me.”

With the announcement that the strike has come to an end, actors like Cena are set to return to their Hollywood roles. Cena hinted at a hiatus from WWE with an Instagram post featuring a Looney Tunes "The End" graphic.


