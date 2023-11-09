The Rock Reveals He Was Approached by Various Political Parties to Consider Presidential Run

The Rock has acknowledged that there have been discussions about him potentially running for President of the United States.

In a conversation on Trevor Noah's podcast, he reflected on a 2021 survey indicating that 46 percent of U.S. adults would back his presidential bid. The Rock revealed that in 2022, political groups approached him with additional research suggesting he could be a strong candidate.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” Johnson commented. “I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

Johnson described the experience as unexpected and significant. “It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he added. “It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

The concept of The Rock running for president was a central theme in NBC's "Young Rock."