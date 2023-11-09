WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock Reveals He Was Approached by Various Political Parties to Consider Presidential Run

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

The Rock Reveals He Was Approached by Various Political Parties to Consider Presidential Run

The Rock has acknowledged that there have been discussions about him potentially running for President of the United States.

In a conversation on Trevor Noah's podcast, he reflected on a 2021 survey indicating that 46 percent of U.S. adults would back his presidential bid. The Rock revealed that in 2022, political groups approached him with additional research suggesting he could be a strong candidate.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” Johnson commented. “I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

Johnson described the experience as unexpected and significant. “It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he added. “It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

The concept of The Rock running for president was a central theme in NBC's "Young Rock."

The Undertaker Retracts Previous Comments on Wrestling Business Being "Soft"

During a 2020 conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the evolution of WWE: “It’s toug [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2023 01:56PM


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84830/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π