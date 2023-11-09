WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rocky Romero Speaks on Potential CM Punk Move to NJPW Post-AEW Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

In a conversation with Fightful.com, NJPW's Rocky Romero shared his thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk joining NJPW after his exit from AEW:

"You never know. Obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW. There was supposed to be that Tanahashi and Punk match that never happened. I think Punk coming and doing Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to merchandise and everything else. I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all."

Romero also mentioned his relationship with AEW's Tony Khan, saying, "I know Tony [Khan] pretty well. I would probably give him the heads up like, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ but I don’t think he would have much to say about it. It’s another company. He doesn’t own New Japan, and even though we have a great partnership, I think it’s fine and he’d be cool with it and AEW would be cool with it."

