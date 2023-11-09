Rocky Romero Speaks on Potential CM Punk Move to NJPW Post-AEW Exit

In a conversation with Fightful.com, NJPW's Rocky Romero shared his thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk joining NJPW after his exit from AEW:

"You never know. Obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW. There was supposed to be that Tanahashi and Punk match that never happened. I think Punk coming and doing Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to merchandise and everything else. I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all."

Romero also mentioned his relationship with AEW's Tony Khan, saying, "I know Tony [Khan] pretty well. I would probably give him the heads up like, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ but I don’t think he would have much to say about it. It’s another company. He doesn’t own New Japan, and even though we have a great partnership, I think it’s fine and he’d be cool with it and AEW would be cool with it."

The full interview is available for those interested in Romero's complete comments.