Carmella and Corey Graves Celebrate Arrival of Son Following 60-Hour Labor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

Warm wishes are in order for Carmella and Corey Graves on the arrival of their newborn. The journey to parenthood has been filled with challenges for the couple. In a candid discussion on the podcast "After The Bell," they shared their struggles with miscarriages, with Carmella describing a period of 'deep depression' following an ectopic pregnancy and expressing gratitude for the support from Stephanie McMahon among others.

The pair have named their baby boy Dimitri Paul Polinsky, who was born on November 8. The news of the pregnancy was initially shared with the public in March. Carmella has shared her labor experience, which lasted an arduous 60 hours, in a social media post.

“Dimitri Paul Polinsky. 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches 🩵…well worth the 60-hour labor (more on that another day 🫠).”


