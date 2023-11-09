WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV Taping Results 11/8/23: World Heavyweight Championship Bout (SPOILERS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

ROH recorded a series of TV episodes on Wednesday evening at the Dynamite event, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Several prominent wrestlers participated, and here are the spoilers:

- ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston successfully defended his title against Dalton Castle.

- Trent Beretta emerged victorious over "Pretty" Peter Avalon.

- The Outrunners, consisting of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, won against Sebastian Wolfe and Jacoby Watts.

- Emi Sakura triumphed over Rebel Kel.

- The Boys, featuring Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, defeated The Bollywood Boyz, comprising Gurv Shira and Harv Shira.

- Marina Shafir won her match against Amira.

- The team of El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander beat Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

