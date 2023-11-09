ROH TV Taping Results 11/8/23: World Heavyweight Championship Bout (SPOILERS

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH recorded a series of TV episodes on Wednesday evening at the Dynamite event, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Several prominent wrestlers participated, and here are the spoilers:
- ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston successfully defended his title against Dalton Castle.
- Trent Beretta emerged victorious over "Pretty" Peter Avalon.
- The Outrunners, consisting of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, won against Sebastian Wolfe and Jacoby Watts.
- Emi Sakura triumphed over Rebel Kel.
- The Boys, featuring Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, defeated The Bollywood Boyz, comprising Gurv Shira and Harv Shira.
- Marina Shafir won her match against Amira.
- The team of El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander beat Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.
