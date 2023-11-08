Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/8/2023)

We see Tony Schiavone standing backstage live as the show opens this week. He mentions MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the world title tonight and introduces MJF. MJF says he's got a call and it's Adam Cole. Cole tells him again to take Samoa Joe up on his offer. MJF doesn't want to hear it.

Daniel Garcia walks in with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker and MJF tells him he accepted his challenge because he sees himself in him. He asks if he's getting the sports entertainer or a pro wrestler tonight. Garcia tells him he's getting the wrestler.

"ADAM!!" is what we hear next as Roderick Strong wheels in sitting in his wheel chair with The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett by his side. He talks about MJF being the devil and vows to remind everyone who he is tonight.

AEW World Championship

MJF (C) vs. Daniel Garcia

The regular "Light the fuse ..." theme and intro video plays and then we head inside the Moda Center live in Portland, OR. and out comes Daniel Garcia accompanied by Menard and Parker for our opening contest. He settles in the ring and his theme music dies down.

MJF's entrance tune hits and the crowd goes wild as the AEW World and ROH Tag-Team Champion emerges and makes his way down to the ring for the latest defense of his AEW World Championship. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts wraps up the ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Excalibur points out how MJF still doesn't have ownership of his AEW World Championship due to Jay White stealing it. In the ring, we see MJF doing well early on as fans chant his name. He also mocks Garcia and does his little dance as he's down on the mat. The fans chant "He's our scumbag!" at MJF.

Friedman is backed into a corner by Garcia who gives him a clean break. MJF says "There ya go, Danny!" He then extends his hand and leads the fans in a "Sportsmanship!" chant. Garcia builds up to do his little dance but MJF quickly pokes him in the eyes so he can't. The crowd loved that.

MJF gets a hammer-lock and body slams Garcia with it. He goes for a cover but Garcia kicks out. MJF gives him another nod of approval as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes opener continues here on this week's AEW Dynamite from Portland, OR.

When we return from the break, we see Garcia is in control now. He paint brushes MJF and then connects with a Saito slam for a close near fall attempt. MJF fights back with a hammer lock flipping him into a DDT for a close near fall of his own. MJF looks for the Salt of the Earth and the Heatseeker, but Garcia avoids both.

Garcia's arm is bothering him after the offense from MJF throughout the bout. He goes for a one-armed leaping pile driver and hits it for another close pin attempt. Garcia goes for a submission but MJF counters and locks in his Salt of the Earth submission finisher. Garcia taps out. Good opener.

After the match, MJF's music cuts off and he extends his hand for a handshake. The fans chant "Sportsmanship!" Garcia goes to shake his hand but Menard and Parker stop him. MJF leads the fans in a chant and Garcia goes to shake his hand, but again Menard and Parker stop him. MJF's theme hits again to wrap things up.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF

Mark Briscoe With A Message For Jay White

The commentators read a Draft Kings live ad and we shoot into a commercial break. When we return, a video package airs with Mark Briscoe addressing Jay White ahead of their high stakes showdown in tonight's main event, where White puts his Full Gear title shot on-the-line. Briscoe vows to "whoop that ass."

Darby Allin & Sting vs. The Outrunners

Back inside the arena, Darby Allin's theme hits and out he comes with his skateboard and "The Icon" Sting. The two head to the ring for our next match of the evening as Tony Schiavone does his "It's STING!" routine on commentary.

Already in the ring are their opponents for tonight. The Beverly Broth...I mean The Outrunners. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Allin kicks things off with Magnum. It doesn't last long, as Allin and Sting hit their trademark spots and finish this one off in all of 90 seconds.

Winners: Darby Allin & Sting

Hikaru Shida & "Timeless" Toni Storm Sign Full Gear Contract

We head to Tony Schiavone backstage with AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and "Timeless" Toni Storm. Storm does her black-and-white old-school over-acting routine as Shida asks her what the hell happened to her. The two sign a contract for a title showdown at Full Gear.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Back inside the Moda Center, we hear the sounds of Shane "Swerve" Strickland's bad-ass entrance theme. The Mogul Embassy leader makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, as the commentators point out that Hangman Page has been banned from ringside during this one.

Swerve settles in the squared circle and his theme dies down. Penta El Zero Miedo's equally awesome theme song plays next and the fireworks and pyro erupt as he makes his way out accompanied by his hype man, Alex Abrahantes. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Penta hit a big back-stabber that allows him to settle into a comfortable offensive lead. As he continues to work over Swerve on the floor at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see the two trading super kicks before taking each other out with a clothesline at the same time. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Penta hit an insane destroyer on Swerve outside the ropes on the hard part of the ring apron. The fans react with an appropriate "Holy sh*t!" chant.

Things build to a crazy spot in the corner where Swerve takes Penta's legs out from him and he lands in scary-fashion on the top of his head. The fans react with a "This is Awesome!" chant as the action gets going again. Swerve hits a flying double stomp on Penta on the hard part of the ring apron for another "Holy sh*t!" chant.

Penta goes for his Fear Factor finisher, but Swerve escapes out of it and hoists Penta up for a death valley driver. He looks to snap Penta's arm and then comes off the top-rope with a flying double stomp for the pin fall victory. Great match.

Once the match wraps up, Swerve looks to take Penta's mask off. As he starts doing exactly that, Hangman Page runs down with a steel chair. He bashes it over Swerve's back and chases him up the ramp. Security come to break them up, but Hangman starts hitting them with the chair. Hangman hoists Penta up and dives off the stage through a table with him.

Winner: Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Alex Marvez Interviews Jay White & Bullet Club Gold

We send things backstage to Alex "Scoops" Marvez, who is standing by with Jay White and the rest of Bullet Club Gold. He is asked about his main event against Mark Briscoe tonight where he puts his Full Gear title shot on-the-line. He first addresses MJF and then talks about how he's gonna take out Briscoe tonight.

Looking At Don Callis Family vs. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Paul Wight

A video package for The Don Callis Family airs as Don Callis narrates it. He talks about how Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi are not safe in the streets.

He says this isn't a video game where you can say or do what you want, it's a match with consequences, one they will deal with in pain and blood. The package also features comments from Kenny Omega as clips of he, Jericho, Ibushi and Paul Wight are shown. We head to a commercial after this.

High Stakes Match Made For AEW Full Gear 2023

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, as well as The Young Bucks.

They all bicker back-and-forth about how The Young Bucks helped create a revolution that Jericho cashed in on. Jericho tells them to remember who they're talking to. He says he thinks he and Omega can beat them. They both agree they fight it out at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Jericho and Omega says if they win, the guaranteed title shot that The Young Bucks have will go to them instead. Young Bucks say if they win, The Golden Jets is no more and they and Omega can do The Elite thing again.

Omega says he doesn't want to wrestle them but if he's asking if he thinks he can beat them, he says they've been down that road before and he's proven he can do it. Omega says after it's over hopefully they stop acting like sissy bitchy children.

ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Keith Lee

Now we shoot back inside the Moda Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Keith Lee's theme music. Out comes "Limitless" Lee to a big pop, as he makes his way to the ring for his big title opportunity.

He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. Now the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes the reigning and defending ROH TV Champion to chants of "Joe! Joe! Joe!" He settles in the ring and his music fades off.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this title tilt. The two shake hands to honor the ROH code of honor. We see some back-and-forth action early on and then Lee runs over Joe. The commentators remark about how they haven't seen anyone manhandle Joe the way Lee is in the early going.

Joe starts to fight back as he backs Lee into a corner and punishes him with hard chops and rapid-fire punches to the bread-basket. Lee slumps down in the corner. The commentators mention that they've never seen anyone take it to Lee like that before either.

After a big high cross body spot sends Joe out to the floor, Lee stands tall in the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, after some back-and-forth action, Joe chokes Lee unconscious for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe Relinquishes ROH TV Championship

After the match, he gets on the mic and mentions how the greatest ROH TV Champion stands before you right now. He then says hunger defines the great and he's now hungry again. He didn't come here just to be the ROH TV Champion.

He announces he is officially vacating the ROH TV Championship. He lays the belt down and says because the next title around his waist will be the AEW World Championship, whether MJF likes it or not. He leaves the belt in the ring and walks off.

Orange Cassidy Sends A Message To Jon Moxley

We send things backstage to the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, who is standing by with the FTW Champion HOOK. Cassidy sends a message to Jon Moxley, claiming he must beat him and he will beat him when they meet for the title at Full Gear.

The Gunns vs. The Bollywood Boyz

Back inside the Moda Center, The Gunns' theme hits and out comes Austin and Colten Gunn accompanied by Juice Robinson. They head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring are their opponents, The Bollywood Boyz, who are making their Dynamite debuts. The Gunns settle in the ring as the fan chant "Bollywood Boyz!" The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans chant "Ass Boys!" at The Gunns early on as they take it to The Bollywood Boyz. Literally within 10-15 seconds they hit their finisher and score the pin fall victory. One of the fastest matches in Dynamite tag-team history, for sure.

After the match, they get on the mic and tell MJF this is proof that he can't deal with them by himself. They call themselves generational talents who will embarrass him at Full Gear. We see MJF watching on a monitor backstage. He notices Samoa Joe standing next to him and walks off.

Winners: The Gunns

Jon Moxley Sends A Message To Orange Cassidy

We shoot to Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta backstage. Mox says he knew he and Orange Cassidy's issues went past the AEW International title. He says he wouldn't be setting a good example for young Yuta if he didn't beat Cassidy's ass.

He tells Cassidy he isn't setting a good example for HOOK if he doesn't do the same. He tells HOOK and Cassidy as soon as they land in LAX, gang warfare is on. Yuta then tells HOOK that he thinks he's a tough guy but he crossed the wrong crew. We head to another commercial break after this.

Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

We return to a vignette where Wardlow vows to end MJF. Back inside the arena, the lights go out and when they come back on, Julia Hart makes her way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. The House of Black member settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for Red Velvet hits and "straight out of your momma's kitchen" comes the former member of The Baddies for her return after nine months away from the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then head into a break.

When we return, we see Velvet come close to finishing off Hart a few times until Hart takes back over and connects with a top-rope moonsault for the win. After the match, Skye Blue runs down and gets in Julia's face. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale come down so Hart walks off.

Winner: Julia Hart

Mariah May Has Arrived In AEW

Now we shoot backstage where RJ City is standing by with the newest addition to the AEW women's roster -- Mariah May. She talks about working in STARDOM and being a big fan of "Timeless" Toni Storm. RJ tells her he can introduce them. She marks out for this and we head to another commercial.

Full Gear Title Shot On-The-Line

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

It's main event time!

We return from the break to the theme of Jay White hitting inside the Moda Center. Out comes the faux AEW World Champion with MJF's title around his waist as The Bullet Club Gold trio of The Gunns and Juice Robinson accompany him to the ring. He settles in the ring for our final match of the evening.

"Reach for the sky, boy!" hits the house speakers and the crowd pops as Mark Briscoe makes his way out and heads to the ring for his big opportunity to potentially take Jay White's title shot against MJF at AEW Full Gear 2023.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Briscoe plays to the crowd a bit and then he and White begin getting after it. Briscoe takes the early offensive lead. White gets frustrated and storms out to the floor at ringside to regroup.

White heads back into the ring but doesn't fare any better, as Briscoe continues to dominate the offense. Finally we see The Bullet Club trio at ringside sneak in some cheap shots, which allows White to take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as our main event continues.

Briscoe starts using his Redneck Kung Fu to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor. He hits a fisherman suplex for a close near fall attempt. The fans rally behind him with chants as he stalks White, waiting for him to get up. When he does, he hoists him up but White escapes out the back door.

White hits a dragon screw on Briscoe in the ropes on the knee he recently had surgery done on. Back in the ring, Briscoe fights back with a Death Valley Driver. He gets up limping and heads to the top-rope. He connects with his Froggy Bow finisher and goes for the cover, but somehow White kicks out before the count of three.

Excalibur mentions that both White and Briscoe are undefeated in singles competition in AEW thus far in 2023. Briscoe hits another big spot but White takes over and hits a crusher for a close near fall of his own. White looks for the sleeper-suplex but Briscoe avoids it. White chop-blocks the bad knee of Briscoe.

"Switchblade" looks for the Bladerunner but Briscoe avoids it and hits an exploder on White in the corner. He stalks White and waits for him to get up. He runs over him with a big lariat. He calls for the Jay-triller, but White avoids it. White hits a brainbuster and goes for the cover, but Briscoe hangs on to keep this one alive.

Jay lifts Mark up and chops him back down. And again. And again. He hoists him up in the Bladerunner position, but Briscoe does some more Redneck Kung Fu to fight his way free. White hits a sleeper suplex and follows up with a spiked suplex before connecting with his Bladerunner finisher for the win. Great main event.

Winner: Jay White

MJF Needs More Friends ...

Once the match wraps up, MJF's theme cuts off Jay White's music and The Bullet Club Gold all stop and wait to see him emerge. Instead, he appears from behind through the crowd and hits the ring, knocking out everyone except Jay White with his Dynamite Diamond Ring on.

MJF stares Jay White down and runs at him but White rolls under the ropes with MJF's AEW Championship in-hand and runs to the back with Bullet Club Gold. MJF tells White he hopes he's had fun playing dress-up as a top guy. He says fun time is almost over because he's gonna have to get in the ring with the real champion, a generational talent soon.

He mentions making a promise to go down as the greatest AEW Champion of all-time or die trying. He tells White he's gonna have to kill him to beat him. Because he's not just fighting for himself anymore. For the first time in his life, he's fighting for everyone who's been on this journey with him. He's fighting for Adam Cole, the fans at home and everyone in the building.

Because he's not just any scumbag, he's our scumbag. He asks White if he'll be able to pull the f'n trigger from the Bang Bang Gang. The lights in the building go out. We see footage of some masked men in the back beating down The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn with a savage attack. They throw Bowens through a glass wall that shatters everywhere.

We see another shot of MJF's Devil mask look into the camera and then things cut off and we see MJF in the ring reacting. He runs off to check on The Acclaimed backstage. The camera follows him. He catches up with them and sees them all laid out. He checks on them and looks distraught. Up walks Samoa Joe. He tells MJF it looks like he's running out of friends. MJF looks at him nervously as Joe walks off laughing. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!