Kevin Nash Proposes Strategy for AEW to Prevent Information Leaks

On his podcast "Kliq This," Kevin Nash delved into various subjects, including how AEW could curb insider leaks. Discussing a recent report about AEW's dislike for last-minute changes to plans, the WWE Hall of Famer proposed a strategy to pinpoint the source of leaks. Nash suggested that if only a select few are privy to information, identifying the leaker becomes straightforward.

“See, I don’t understand that. So I read into it and people were saying like, ‘you gave us three days to know that this match was going to happen.’ Like they didn’t… you and I could say we are going to have a match July 7th,” Kevin Nash explained. “If you and I don’t know what the finish is, we don’t have anything to give.

“It’s real simple, I’m going to tell you guys how you do this. You tell two or three people the wrong information,” he said. “And it fucking gets out and you know who the rat is. Fucking… That’s like booking 101. Sit people down and tell them, ‘Hey don’t let this get out but this is what we are doing.’ And if it gets out and you only tell three people, guess what… Voila.”