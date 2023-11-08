WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mandy Rose Discusses Potential Future with AEW or TNA/Impact Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2023

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Mandy Rose discussed the possibility of joining AEW or TNA/Impact Wrestling. She stated that she's uncertain about her return to wrestling, indicating that it would depend on receiving the right offer. Rose expressed contentment with her current lifestyle and freedom, acknowledging the demanding nature of wrestling tours. She mentioned the need for full commitment if she decides to return to the ring, reminiscing on her eight years of touring as a rewarding experience.

“I don’t know. If the right phone calls comes around, maybe.”

“I don’t know when I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’m not going to be returning to the ring. It’s really up in the air. I know it’s not the best answer, but it’s all I can say right now. I am enjoying my life, my freedom, my time. When you’re wrestling and on the road, it takes a toll on you, and I have to be committed to that if I want to get back into it, so we’ll see. I was on the road for like eight years and it was a blessing.”


