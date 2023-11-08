Mounting Discontent Among NWA Talent Regarding Billy Corgan's Management

The NWA, under Billy Corgan's ownership, has recently entered agreements with The CW Network to broadcast NWA Power and a new reality series about the wrestling promotion. This news was followed by WWE's announcement that NXT will move to The CW in 2024.

There was a contentious segment during NWA's Samhain event that allegedly endangered their TV contract with The CW. The act involved Jim Mitchell at a table with women, consuming alcohol, and what seemed to be Mitchell snorting a substance resembling cocaine before offering it to others.

Fightful reported that this incident did not sit well with Corgan, who dismissed the rumors. After the NXT news, Corgan reportedly became more reclusive, with Haus of Wrestling suggesting that the Samhain episode led to accelerated discussions between WWE and The CW, sparked by fan backlash. There's speculation that The CW executives prefer NWA shows to be app-exclusive rather than televised due to the incident.

An insider from WWE mentioned that no wrestling segment had such drastic repercussions as the "Samhain Coke Spot." Discontent among NWA wrestlers regarding Corgan's leadership has surfaced, with some longing for the collaborative days with Dave Lagana and Pat Kenney. Kenney now handles more talent relations, while Corgan manages contracts and creative control. Corgan's commitments with The Smashing Pumpkins have raised concerns about his availability for creative discussions.

Uncertainty about event plans until the last minute has been voiced by talent, with hopes that Corgan will establish a supportive creative team. The NWA is looking to renew several contracts in June, with talks starting in February, yet some wrestlers are contemplating other opportunities due to leadership dissatisfaction.

Tensions also stem from Corgan's "loyalty tests" for wrestlers, which have been poorly received. These include having popular wrestlers lose matches unexpectedly or undue criticism to gauge reactions. Corgan is also said to prefer signing younger talent early to secure "first dibs" before their rise to fame in other venues.