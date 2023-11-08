Tonight's AEW Dynamite Lineup: MJF Battles Garcia, Samoa Joe Faces Keith Lee, and More

This evening, AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from Portland, Oregon's Moda Center.
The evening's featured main event is a title defense by AEW World Champion MJF against Daniel Garcia. The program will also showcase a match between ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and Keith Lee, alongside a clash between Jay White and Mark Briscoe.
With only ten days until the Full Gear pay-per-view, the anticipation is building. Here's what's on tap for tonight's show:
- AEW World Champion MJF takes on Daniel Garcia
- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe faces Keith Lee
- Jay White goes head-to-head with Mark Briscoe
- Swerve Strickland competes against Penta El Zero Miedo
- Red Velvet squares off with Julia Hart
-Sting teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Outrunners
