Tonight's AEW Dynamite Lineup: MJF Battles Garcia, Samoa Joe Faces Keith Lee, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2023

This evening, AEW Dynamite is set to broadcast live from Portland, Oregon's Moda Center.

The evening's featured main event is a title defense by AEW World Champion MJF against Daniel Garcia. The program will also showcase a match between ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and Keith Lee, alongside a clash between Jay White and Mark Briscoe.

With only ten days until the Full Gear pay-per-view, the anticipation is building. Here's what's on tap for tonight's show:

- AEW World Champion MJF takes on Daniel Garcia

- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe faces Keith Lee

- Jay White goes head-to-head with Mark Briscoe

- Swerve Strickland competes against Penta El Zero Miedo

- Red Velvet squares off with Julia Hart

-Sting teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Outrunners

Tags: #aew #dynamite

