AEW Collision Audience Falls Under 400K Once More

Wrestlenomics reported viewership statistics for the AEW Collision broadcast on TNT last Saturday. The latest numbers reveal a continued downward trend, with the audience count dipping under 400,000 once more.

On November 4, AEW Collision pulled in an average of 366,000 viewers, marking a decline of 106,000 from the week prior, which registered an average of 472,000 viewers.

Additionally, there was a dip in the crucial P18-49 demographic, with the show securing a 0.09 rating, a decrease from the 0.13 rating the previous week.

The program faced stiff competition for viewers on Saturday night, predominantly from college football and NBA broadcasts. Notably, WWE's Crown Jewel event was not a direct competitor, having aired earlier in the day. Complete ratings data for other original cable broadcasts on Saturday is not yet available.