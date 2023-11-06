WWE RAW Results (11/6/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 6, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our lie coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/6/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena gets us started. We then shoot into an in-depth video package looking back at the action at Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn Kick Off This Week's Show

From there, we shoot inside the arena as fireworks explode and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Seth Rollins' theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to kick off this week's show. He talks about his successful title defense over Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

He then brings up Sami Zayn having his back and coming out to deal with Damian Priest during the bout. Rollins asks Zayn to come out and join the party. Sami's theme hits and out he comes. Rollins tells Zayn he half expected him to come to the ring with the Money In The Bank briefcase. He guesses Adam Pearce made him give it back.

Zayn says that's a good guess because that's exactly what happened. Rollins then thanks Sami for having his back and dealing with Priest at Crown Jewel. He says since Saturday he's been thinking of how to repay him. Zayn cuts him off and says he's glad he was able to help him out, but that's not why he did it. He says he did it because he's been dealing with The Judgment Day for months.

Sami gets fired up and talks about how he's not gonna let The Judgment Day run this show. Rollins says that's what he's always loved about Sami - he stands up for what he believes in whether he's out-numbered or not. Rollins says The Judgment Day doesn't run Raw, he does. He looks at his title and says while he's champ, he calls the shots.

He says the briefcase isn't the only way to get a shot at his title. He says the reason he knew about Adam Pearce making him give the briefcase back is because he went in the office right after Zayn left. He says he went in for the same reason. He tells Zayn he's got himself a world title match whenever he wants it, all he's got to do is say when.

Zayn looks around at the crowd and gets fired up again while talking about how he's going to win the title. He says when he does, he's gonna beat a champ who isn't compromised. He says everyone knows Rollins isn't 100% right now. Rollins tells Zayn to cut the crap. He asks Zayn if he's 100% right now. He says guys like them are never 100% but that never stops them from giving 100%.

He tells Sami again he's got a world title match with his name on it, just say when. Zayn gets a serious look in his eyes and says he can't think of a better place than right here tonight. He extends his hand for a handshake. Rollins shakes it. The fight is on for tonight.

The New Day vs. The Judgment Day

We shoot backstage to The Judgment Day bantering it up. Dominik Mysterio says he could watch Logan Paul beat his deadbeat dad over and over again. In comes Damian Priest upset about having to go to Adam Pearce to get his briefcase back. He's also upset that Sami Zayn gets handed a title shot. Damian Priest and Finn Balor talk about how they're going to handle The New Day tonight.

Back inside the arena, The New Day's theme hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our first match of the evening. As the two head to the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes the reigning Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions ready for action.

The commentators show us pictures of The New Judgment Day Halloween costume of Kingston and Woods from last week. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this non-title bout. Kingston and Balor kick things off for their respective teams. Kofi starts off in the offensive lead and then he tags in Woods. The two hit a double-team spot and Woods goes for the cover. Balor kicks out.

Priest tags in now but is knocked out to the floor by Kingston and Woods. The two then hit stereo flipping splashes over the top-rope to take out Priest and Balor on the floor at ringside. We see immediate slow-motion replays of this high spot and then Woods continues to work over Priest. The fans break out in a "New Day rocks!" chant. Woods goes for a cover back in the ring, but Priest kicks out.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Priest sneak in a kick on Woods, which leads to him hitting his chokeslam and Balor following up with the top-rope Coup de Grace for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre Doesn't Want To Talk

Michael Cole sends it to Jackie Redmond in the parking lot, who attempts to get a word from Drew McIntyre about his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. McIntyre doesn't say a word. Instead he turns around, sits back down in his car, and leaves.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa

Back inside the arena, we hear the rock violins for Shinsuke Nakamura hit the house speakers and out comes "The King of Strong Style" for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Akira Tozawa is finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. With him at ringside for this one is Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. The commentators mention Maxxine Dupri isn't out here because she's getting ready for the big battle royal later tonight.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Tozawa almost stuns Nakamura straight out of the gate with a pin attempt, but the Japanese legend hangs on. Tozawa keeps surprising Nakamura and is doing way better than expected, but after Nakamura gets the knees up for a senton attempt off the top but Tozawa, Nakamura takes over.

He finishes Tozawa off with his Kinshasa for the win. After the match, Otis gets in Nakamura's face and takes his shirt off. Nakamura walks off.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Update On WWE Women's World & Intercontinental Titles

When we return we see a lengthy Natalya video package that almost feels like a Hall of Fame induction video package, only she's the only "talking head" featured as clips are shown of her accomplishments. The commentators hype tonight's Women's Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Rhea Ripley's title.

After that, the commentators send us into a video package with Adam Pearce explaining his four picks for the title eliminator bout tonight to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Eliminator

The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar vs. Ricochet

Once the Adam Pearce segment hyping up the I-C title eliminator fatal-4-way wraps up, we return inside the arena where The Miz's theme hits. Out comes the WWE veteran in his ring gear ready to rock and roll. He settles in the ring. Next out are Bronson Reed and Ivar with Valhalla.

We head to a pre-match commercial break before Ricochet makes his ring entrance. When we return, we see Seth Rollins walking backstage when Adam Pearce confronts him and asks if he's sure he wants to do this tonight against Sami Zayn. Rollins says he was "Born to Run" like Bruce Springsteen and walks off.

Back inside the arena, Ricochet's theme hits and out comes the final member of this scheduled fatal-4-way title eliminator to determine the next challenger to record-holding WWE Intercontinental Champion "The Ring General" GUNTHER of Imperium. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started.

Early on, we see a lot of shifts in momentum. The action spills out to the floor and we see Bronson Reed and Ivar collide into each other in a big-man spot that pops the crowd. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see GUNTHER watching on backstage.

In the ring, all four guys pile up in the corner for a big stacked high-spot that pops the crowd. The Miz starts to fire up and the crowd gives him a standing ovation, which the commentators point out on the broadcast and Miz soaks up well. Ivar and Reed have some more big-man power spots for some close near fall attempts.

Another big man spot goes down when Ivar and Reed go to the top-rope at the same time on opposing corners as Ricochet and Miz are laid out. Ivar goes for a moonsault and Reed for a Tsunami, but Reed misses. Ivar and Miz each go for a pin at the same time. There is confusion as to who won.

The Miz is announced the winner but there is still confusion afterwards. Ivar attacks as Miz celebrates after the match. Replays are shown and the commentators declare that Miz did indeed win the match. Ivar goes to the top-rope and hits a moonsault on Miz. The commentators question if Miz will even be able to make it to the PLE.

Winner and NEW I-C Title No. 1 Contender: The Miz

The Creed Brothers vs. DIY

We see backstage footage of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile signing contracts to join Raw. Adam Pearce makes a joke about how he's glad they didn't waste their time on that other show on Friday nights. In comes DIY and a challenge is made and a match is set between the two teams. Ivy Nile is also announced for the Women's Battle Royal later tonight.

Back inside the arena, The Creed Brothers' theme hits and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed by themselves as Ivy Nile gets ready for the battle royal later tonight. They settle in the ring as highlights are shown of their win in their Raw debut last Monday night.

DIY's theme hits next and out comes Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to a good pop from the crowd. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Julius and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams.

We see some good back-and-forth action and then we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Julius Creed coming off the top-rope and running into a super kick from Gargano. Both guys are down and the crowd are cheering them on to make tags to their respective partners.

Ciampa fires up on offense and takes it to Brutus, who is now the legal man for The Creed Brothers. He and Gargano hit a nice double-team spot on Brutus and then Gargano, who is now the legal man for DIY, goes for the cover. Brutus kicks out at two and starts to fight back. We see the Brutus Ball for the second week lead to the finish, as The Creed Brothers go 2-0 on Raw with another big win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

"Main Event" Jey Uso Approaches Sami Zayn Backstage

We see hype for WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia and then backstage Sami Zayn is seen watching footage of him coming up short to Roman Reigns at this year's Elimination Chamber due to The Bloodline. After it wraps up, "Main Event" Jey Uso comes in apologizing for what happened back then.

Zayn says it's old news. Jey tells him good luck tonight and informs him per Adam Pearce that he and Cody Rhodes have a rematch for the tag-team titles against The Judgment Day on next week's show. We head to another commercial break.

No. 1 Contender Women's Battle Royal

It's time to find out who is going to be the next challenger to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series later this month. We shoot backstage and Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have words before we see Chelsea Green & Piper Niven approached by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

All explain why they're going to win. We head into the arena and Nia Jax's theme hits. She heads to the ring. Out next is Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Natalya comes out after that and then the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

Becky Lynch's theme hits next and out comes "The Man" to a big pop from the crowd in Wilkes-Barre. She is attacked from behind by Xia Li, who roundhouse kicks her in the dome to knock her out at ringside. A bunch of officials rush to the scene, as does Adam Pearce.

Pearce stops her from going in the ring and says after what she just did to Lynch, she isn't competing in the match anymore. Officials check on Lynch while Pearce walks Li to the back. We head to a commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see Pearce and medics checking on Lynch in the trainers room in the back. In the arena, a couple additional ring entrances take place and then the bell sounds to get this battle royal off-and-running. Nikki Cross stands in the middle of the ring with a blank look in her face not reacting to anything.

Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax end up having a stare down right in front of Cross and then they turn their attention to her. Maxxine Dupri and Tegan Nox end up eliminating Piper Niven. Maxxine does the Alpha Academy "THANK YOU!" but is then immediately eliminated by Nia Jax.

Ivy Nile eliminates Kayden Carter and Katana Chance by herself and then we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes battle royal continues. When we return, Ivy Nile is shown in another impressive moment as she eliminates Natalya.

She turns around into a big boot from Nia Jax, however, who now has the remaining 5-6 competitors all down and out by herself. Nia eliminates Tegan Nox. Ivy Nile goes to lift Nia but Nia stops her. We're down to the contenders from the Crown Jewel Fatal-5-Way and Ivy Nile. Three of them team up to toss out Nia.

Before she leaves, Nia Jax drags Ivy off the ring apron, which eliminates her. We're down to Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Finally, Zoey Stark and Baszler eliminate Rodriguez and Stark eliminates Baszler to win. With the win, Stark challenges Rhea Ripley for the women's world title at Survivor Series.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's World Title No. 1 Contender: Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark Confronts Rhea Ripley Backstage

We head to a commercial break after the battle royal. When we return, Rhea Ripley is interviewed backstage about Zoey Stark earning the next shot at her title at Survivor Series.

Ripley says she'll be ready to handle business at Survivor Series. She then focuses on next week's tag title match for The Judgment Day on Raw. Up comes Stark telling her to focus only on her and Survivor Series. They exchange words and Stark walks off.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (C) vs. Sami Zayn

It's main event time!

Sami Zayn's theme hits and the popular WWE Superstar makes his way to the ring for our final match of the evening. As he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett make some announcements regarding next week's Raw.

Media coverage of WWE Crown Jewel is shown and then a video package for John Cena's loss at Crown Jewel. Once it wraps up, the theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his latest title defense. The crowd sings along with his music as he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running, as Samantha Irvin handles the final formal ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. Early on we see Zayn doing well, but avoiding attacking the injured back of Rollins, which is taped up a bit. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Rollins is back in control of the offense. Things pick up as Rollins hits a couple of high spots and goes for a cover. Zayn kicks out and takes back over and now he is not hesitating as much to attack the injured back of the champ. In fact, he viciously slams him back-first on the hard part of the ring apron.

Afterwards, we shift gears and head into a second mid-match commercial break as our WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event here on the post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw continues at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

As we settle back in from the final commercial time out of the evening, we see Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb on Zayn. He goes to follow up with the Stomp, but Zayn avoids it and counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close pin attempt. Zayn hits an exploder suplex on Rollins in the corner.

Zayn looks to follow-up with the Helluva Kick on Rollins in the corner, but runs into a super kick instead. Rollins follows up with a Pedigree for a close near fall attempt. Zayn catches Rollins leg-first off the top-rope and looks for a Liontamer, which Michael Cole calls it on the broadcast. He gets it in on Rollins' injured back and Rollins screams in pain.

Rollins eventually fights his way free and tries rolling Zayn up. He holds onto Zayn's legs and pulls off the victory. Zayn looks distraught. With the win, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is still the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Great main event for this week's show. After the match, the two shake hands in a sign of respect.

As Zayn is heading to the back, he is attacked from behind by all of the members of The Judgment Day. Seth Rollins hits a suicide dive onto all of them, but they end up ganging up on him and beating him down as well. They bring both guys into the ring and continue the assault.

Jey Uso's theme hits and the crowd explodes as "Main Event" Jey Uso sprints to the ring to make the save. They end up ganging up on him as well. Cody Rhodes' theme hits and the fans go bonkers as "The American Nightmare" runs down to the ring as well. All eight guys are shown brawling all over the place as a ton of officials rush to the scene.

Adam Pearce also comes down and waves on more security to come to help out. He gets on the mic and yells "Enough! Enough!" He says he's tired of the games every week. He says you four wanna play games and you four wanna play games. If you wanna play games, we're gonna play games. In Chicago -- WARGAMES! The crowd goes nuts. The brawl continues. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins