Sting Trios Match Set for AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, intensifying the momentum as they head towards the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 18th.

The upcoming Collision will be the final episode to retain its regular slot for the forthcoming two weeks. Scheduling shifts are expected next weekend due to Full Gear and a change to Friday night broadcasting, as well as on November 25 when Collision will directly compete with WWE Survivor Series.

AEW has announced a trios match featuring Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland against Lance Archer and The Righteous for this week's show. This bout was arranged following last Saturday’s Collision, where Archer allied with The Righteous and Jake Roberts to assault Allin after his victory over Archer.

As Sting approaches his retirement at next year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, he, alongside Allin and Copeland, is booked to battle Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at the upcoming Full Gear on November 18.