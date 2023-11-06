Speculated WWE Comeback No Longer on the Cards

Earlier speculations that Sareee, also known as Sarray, might be making a return to WWE have been dismissed following a recent announcement. Below is the press release that was shared:

November 6, 2023

Sukeban Signs Sareee to Multi-Year Contract

Regarded among the most talented wrestlers in the world, Sareee joins the star-studded Sukeban roster

Sareee will make her Sukeban debut at the company’s second event in Miami this December after choosing to join the Cherry Bomb Girls stable

New York, NY (November 6, 2023) – Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that it has signed Sareee to a multi-year contract, with the world-class performer set to debut at Sukeban’s second event, which will take place next month in Miami. Sareee today announced that she has chosen to join her longtime friends in Sukeban’s Cherry Bomb Girls stable.

In her Sukeban debut match, Sareee will take part in a Special Attraction Four Way Match pitting one member from each of Sukeban’s four stables. The match will see Sareee (Cherry Bomb Girls) take on Countess Saori (Dangerous Liaisons), Atomic Banshee (Vandals), and Babyface (Harajuku Stars), with one fall to a finish.

Joining Sukeban’s roster marks the return to the United States for Sareee, a former WWE performer who is widely regarded as one of the most talented and underutilized pro-wrestlers in the world.

Sareee epitomizes the spirit of All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling, serving as a link to the glory days of Joshi pro-wrestling.

The announced card for Sukeban’s Miami event so far includes:

Sukeban World Championship Match

Ichigo Sayaka vs. Commander Nakajima

Special Attraction Four Way Match

Sareee vs. Countess Saori vs. Atomic Banshee vs. Babyface

Sukeban will release more details about the upcoming Miami event in the coming days.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.