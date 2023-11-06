Ric Flair Suggests Envy Over His Return to TV with AEW

Ric Flair has recently joined AEW with a multi-year agreement. When asked by ESPN about the possibility of him being on TV weekly, Flair stated:

“I don’t know. I mean, we’ve got a structured deal in place, but you know me. Have gun will travel if they need me. I’m available and they will always treat me fair. We all want to be together for the show and the guys were great. People were friendly. At my age, the world of jealousy has never been bigger. You don’t think there’s a lot of jealous people that I’m back on TV? You’re out of your mind. You know that adage that you want to see somebody do good, but not too good.”