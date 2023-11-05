Canadian Wrestler Rob Rage Passes Away at 41 Following Cardiac Arrest

At 41 years old, Canadian independent wrestler Rob Thomson, known in the ring as Rob Rage, tragically passed away on November 4th. According to Slam Wrestling, he suffered a cardiac arrest backstage following a match.

After performing at a fundraising event in Hamilton, Ontario, Thomson returned backstage. A source told Slam Wrestling that shortly after entering the dressing room, Thomson experienced cardiac arrest. Fellow wrestlers quickly administered CPR, maintaining efforts until medical teams arrived. Regrettably, despite the immediate response, Thomson did not survive.

WNS extends heartfelt condolences to Rob Thomson's family and friends.