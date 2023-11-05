WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Canadian Wrestler Rob Rage Passes Away at 41 Following Cardiac Arrest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2023

Canadian Wrestler Rob Rage Passes Away at 41 Following Cardiac Arrest

At 41 years old, Canadian independent wrestler Rob Thomson, known in the ring as Rob Rage, tragically passed away on November 4th. According to Slam Wrestling, he suffered a cardiac arrest backstage following a match.

After performing at a fundraising event in Hamilton, Ontario, Thomson returned backstage. A source told Slam Wrestling that shortly after entering the dressing room, Thomson experienced cardiac arrest. Fellow wrestlers quickly administered CPR, maintaining efforts until medical teams arrived. Regrettably, despite the immediate response, Thomson did not survive.

WNS extends heartfelt condolences to Rob Thomson's family and friends.

Source: slamwrestling.net
Tags: #rob thomson #rob rage #ontario

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84785/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π