New Faction Emerges on AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2023

On Saturday's episode of AEW Collision (November 4) in Wichita, Kansas, there were indications of a possible new faction in AEW.

Following a defeat to Darby Allin, another AEW wrestler seemed to have reinforcements ready to back him up.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, who was sent away from ringside during the match between Darby Allin and Lance Archer, aka 'Murderhawk Monster', made a comeback. While on the entrance platform, the iconic wrestler hinted that he never comes to a brawl with just one strategy and showcased additional strength supporting him.

He introduced the Righteous duo, Vincent and Dutch, who now appear to be in alliance with Lance Archer. This suggests a potential upcoming match involving Darby Allin and Sting.


