Mark Your Calendars: AEW Winter is Coming Returns on December 13th

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that AEW's 2023 Winter is Coming will air on December 13. This event is set to be hosted at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX.
The previous year saw a main event featuring MJF battling Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship and the coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring.
This year's AEW Winter Is Coming TV special has been officially announced for December 13 Dynamite in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/d2dVAWJyNS— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 5, 2023
