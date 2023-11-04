WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Controversial Segment Puts Early Pressure on NWA-CW Network Partnership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has reportedly entered into a television agreement with The CW Network. Although the official word from NWA President Billy Corgan is still pending, there's already speculation about the longevity and nature of this partnership.

Sources close to Haus of Wrestling have reported potential friction between NWA and The CW. A focal point of this tension is a segment from NWA’s latest “Samhain” pay-per-view. The scene in question showcases Father James Mitchell alongside several women, with an explicit portrayal of Mitchell seemingly consuming a white substance, insinuating illicit drug use.

Inside sources have shared that this particular segment did not sit well with certain CW Network top-tier personnel. These individuals are advocating for NWA content to be restricted to the CW digital app, diverging from the initial plan to air it on the main television channel. In light of this segment, it was reported that CW executives, who initially claimed they would not screen pay-per-view events, were mainly focused on the TV content provided by NWA.

Further fueling this contention, a significant negative response on social media platforms directed at The CW Network after the airing of the “Samhain” event. Insiders now presume there's a high likelihood, pegged at around 90%, of NWA content being exclusively available on the CW app, sidelining TV broadcasts.

Pertaining to the forthcoming NWA reality show, it's clear that financial responsibility falls squarely on Corgan, who is not only bankrolling it but also holds the title of executive producer. The CW Network's strategy surrounding this venture centers on monetizing through advertising. Interestingly, CW executives showed keen interest in the reality show upon learning that it would spotlight Billy Corgan’s personal wedding ceremonies.


