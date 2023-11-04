WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title in Tense Face-Off against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

All eyes return to the arena as LA Knight's theme reverberates. The Saudi Arabian fans are enthralled as "The Mega Star" makes his grand entrance, prepared to challenge "The Head of the Table" for the coveted WWE Universal Championship.

But the excitement doesn't end there. The dominant entrance tune of "The Tribal Chief" fills the stadium, garnering a chorus of boos. The reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, steps forward, flanked by "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. Michael Cole takes a moment to acknowledge Reigns' impressive three-and-a-half-year reign as the Universal Champion.

As the match begins, LA Knight shows an impressive early performance, garnering immense crowd support. However, Reigns manages to halt his momentum, delivering a series of punishing moves. The thrilling back-and-forth continues, with each superstar delivering their signature moves and the crowd reacting to every moment. The tension escalates as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attempt to interfere, only to be met with fierce resistance from LA Knight.

However, after a series of heart-stopping moments, Reigns delivers a decisive Spear, securing his victory and continuing his legacy as the WWE Universal Champion.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns


Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #results #la knight #roman reigns

