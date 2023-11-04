"WWE Experience" Set to Launch in Riyadh This January 2024

During WWE Crown Jewel 2023, a big announcement was made about the "WWE Experience". This immersive spectacle, set to debut in January 2024, promises a blend of wrestler meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise shops, and other exciting attractions.

Time Out Riyadh has reported that this much-anticipated attraction is slated to open its doors at the freshly rebranded Boulevard Riyadh City, which wrestling fans might note is the same location previously graced by the Nintendo experience and the iconic Disney Castle experience.

Adding to the fervor, Michael Cole mentioned on air that both he and Wade Barrett were privileged to get an early glimpse of the venue. However, viewers were left in suspense as no video evidence of their tour was broadcasted. In a recent discussion, Vince McMahon gave a nod to the Boulevard Hall in Saudi Arabia, dubbing it "WWE's home".