Logan Paul Wins U.S. Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Rey Mysterio (c) went head-to-head against Logan Paul for the coveted United States title. The match was filled with unexpected twists and turns. Here's a breakdown of the electrifying moments from the bout:

Before the two competitors even locked horns, viewers were treated to a video clip of Logan Paul maneuvering his car through the desert. To everyone's amazement, he drove right into the arena.

Rey Mysterio kicked things off on a high note, swiftly attempting a submission. Logan, however, was quick to retreat outside. On re-entry, Logan skillfully dodged a 619 attempt by Rey. When Rey tried a crossbody, Logan caught him in the act and took control by working Rey on the mat.

A miscalculation by Logan saw him ramming into the ring post. Seizing the moment, Rey executed a suicide dive, pinning Logan back into the ring. Despite Rey's multiple pin attempts, Logan stood firm. A crossface by Rey seemed promising but Logan reached the ropes in time.

As the tension peaked, both found themselves on the top rope. Logan pulled off a moonsault fallaway slam but Rey remained resilient. Just when Rey was about to deliver a 619, Logan thwarted his move. Drama ensued when a member from Logan's entourage tried to slip him brass knuckles. Thanks to Rey's alertness, the knuckles flew out of Logan's grip. Amidst the chaos, Santos Escobar intercepted the knuckles, leaving them on the apron while pursuing the mischief-maker. However, as Rey geared up for another 619, Logan secretly grabbed the knuckles, striking Rey down and securing a pinfall win.

Winner: Logan Paul - New U.S. Champion

Post-Match Confrontation: While Logan attempted to mend bridges with Rey post-match, Rey was not having any of it. Clearly miffed, he shouted, “I know what you did.”


Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #logan paul #rey mysterio

