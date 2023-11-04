WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Solo Sikoa Emerges Victorious Over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

In a captivating showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia, Solo Sikoa squared off against John Cena. The match was off to a rocky start for Cena when Solo took the initiative, launching a fierce offensive against the renowned former WWE Champion. Demonstrating his dominance, Solo utilized powerslams and various holds to keep Cena on the ropes.

However, the resilience of Cena was evident when he retaliated with a swift succession of shoulder tackles and a side slam, followed by the signature five knuckle shuffle. In a turn of events, as Cena attempted the AA, Solo skillfully evaded and delivered a crushing samoan drop, nearly sealing the match. Solo further amplified the pressure with a whiplash attack in the corner, marking the third such move in the contest. Cena, not one to be underestimated, landed a powerslam, almost tipping the balance in his favor. Both wrestlers continued their volley of moves, with Cena executing a chokeslam and Solo responding with several samoan spikes.

Result: Solo Sikoa claims victory.

In a note of significance, this defeat marks yet another event where Cena hasn’t seen victory at a premium live event. The last time Cena stood triumphant was back in October 2018 at the Super Showdown in Australia.


