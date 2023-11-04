WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Seth Rollins Clinches Victory Over Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2023

Seth Rollins Clinches Victory Over Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

At the highly anticipated WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event held in Saudi Arabia, the spotlight was on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he squared off against the formidable Drew McIntyre.

From the get-go, McIntyre launched an aggressive attack on Rollins, gaining a swift upper hand to the delight of the invested audience. The momentum shifted when Rollins sent McIntyre crashing to the ground, attempting a dive that saw McIntyre intercept and execute a belly-to-belly suplex. Inside the squared circle, a spine buster by McIntyre was notably countered by Rollins' rapid kicks and an enziguri. A series of near falls ensued with both superstars displaying resilience and determination.

An intriguing sequence saw Rollins attempting a maneuver, only to have his back betray him, leading McIntyre to connect with a future shock DDT. As the action spilled to the ringside, McIntyre's side slam on the apron was memorable. However, Rollins wasn’t to be outdone, landing his signature pedigree and coming close to sealing the win.

In a thrilling climax, both superstars showcased their agility by dodging each other’s signature moves. But in the end, it was Rollins who emerged victorious, deploying his pedigree followed by the stomp to pin McIntyre.

Winner: Seth Rollins


Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia #seth rollins #drew mcintyre #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84767/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π