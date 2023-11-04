Seth Rollins Clinches Victory Over Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

At the highly anticipated WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event held in Saudi Arabia, the spotlight was on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as he squared off against the formidable Drew McIntyre.

From the get-go, McIntyre launched an aggressive attack on Rollins, gaining a swift upper hand to the delight of the invested audience. The momentum shifted when Rollins sent McIntyre crashing to the ground, attempting a dive that saw McIntyre intercept and execute a belly-to-belly suplex. Inside the squared circle, a spine buster by McIntyre was notably countered by Rollins' rapid kicks and an enziguri. A series of near falls ensued with both superstars displaying resilience and determination.

An intriguing sequence saw Rollins attempting a maneuver, only to have his back betray him, leading McIntyre to connect with a future shock DDT. As the action spilled to the ringside, McIntyre's side slam on the apron was memorable. However, Rollins wasn’t to be outdone, landing his signature pedigree and coming close to sealing the win.

In a thrilling climax, both superstars showcased their agility by dodging each other’s signature moves. But in the end, it was Rollins who emerged victorious, deploying his pedigree followed by the stomp to pin McIntyre.

Winner: Seth Rollins

This Phoenix Splash Claymore spot from Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins went HARD as F*CK today!pic.twitter.com/WwA619XGuV — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) November 4, 2023